Superman & Lois, Invincible, Reacher, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Dead City, Superman & Lois, Reacher, Strange New Worlds, Invincible, My Adventures with Superman & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Soundgarden & "Blow Up The Outside World," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, The CW's Superman & Lois, Amazon's Reacher, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Amazon's Invincible, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Peacock's Moley, Rudy Giuliani, Tucker Carlson/FOX "News," FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Amazon's The Boys, SDCC 2023, WWE, DC Studios's Superman: Legacy, The Purge, Crunchyroll, Netflix's The Witcher, True Spies podcast, Netflix's Mech Cadets, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Dead City, Superman & Lois, Reacher, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Invincible, My Adventures with Superman, Tucker Carlson/FOX "News," SDCC 2023 & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 8, 2023:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E04: Negan & Maggie's Moment of Grace

Superman & Lois: The CW's Brad Schwartz on Why Series Was Renewed

Reacher Explains Why He Put Himself in Danger for Roscoe (VIDEO)

Anson Mount Explains Why "Strange New Worlds" Writers Are So Important

Invincible Season 2 News (& Reverse Psychology?) Set for SDCC 2023

My Adventures With Superman Review: A Super-Fresh New Series Debuts

Moley: Peacock Introduces Animated Series with 52-Episode Launch

Will Rudy Giuliani Have More Time to Devote to The Masked Singer?

Tucker Carlson, Russell Brand Bond Over FOX "News"; Geraldo Not Happy

AEW Rampage Preview: International Atrocities Tour Continues Tonight

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Ep. 4 Preview Images Released

Always Sunny: The Gang Inspires Aaron Paul to Try More Comedy & More

The Boys: Vought Honors The Seven (The Not-So-Fantastic-Four?) on 7/7

Good Omens 2, Gen V, Invincible & More SDCC 2023 TV Panels (Friday)

WWE Fall Tour 2023: 27 New Dates Added Including Fastlane PLE

My Adventures with Superman: Adult Swim Shares Premiere on YouTube

Superman Legacy: James Gunn Had Us Doing Math for Man of Steel's Age

The Purge Creator: TV Series Could Revisit Lena Heady's Mary Sandin

WWE Brings Survivor Series to Chicago Two Months After AEW All Out

The Walking Dead Is Glad Andrew Lincoln's "Farewell" Wasn't Forever

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E04 Review: The Enterprise Identity

Crunchyroll SDCC Plans Include Ultimate Anime Fitness Challenge & More

The Witcher EPs: Henry Cavill's Final Run, Passing Torch to Hemsworth

True Spies: JFK Season Sees Edward Norton Voicing Lee Harvey Oswald

Print Runs & First Appearances Of Mech Cadets Ahead of Netflix Launch

Miranda Sings, Strange Planet, SDCC 2023 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

