Miranda Sings, Strange Planet, SDCC 2023 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Khalid & "Skyline," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's Justified: City Primeval, Jackass' Steve-O, Prime Video's The Horror of Dolores Roach, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, SDCC 2023, Adult Swim, Twitter/Threads, Colleen Ballinger/Miranda Sings, Roman Reigns/TikTok, Lost in the Stars, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Apple TV+'s Strange Planet, Apple TV+'s Foundation, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Crunchyroll's PSYCHO-PASS, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, ABC's Boy Meets World, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Miranda Sings, Justified: City Primeval, Twitter & Threads, Adult Swim/SDCC 2023, Strange Planet, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Boy Meets World, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 7, 2023:

Justified: City Primeval Character Posters: Raylan, Clement & More

Jackass Star Steve-O Shows London Some Love with Bridge Jump (VIDEO)

The Horror of Dolores Roach Featurette Introduces Us to Dolores' World

My Adventures with Superman Clip: Ma Kent's Clearly Pro-Shorts & Belt

Adult Swim/Cartoon Network at SDCC: Rick and Morty, Superman & More

Twitter CEO Offers Threads Users Hope; Legal Shot Across Zuck's Bow?

Ruby Soho Advances in Owen Hart Tournament in Blatant Shot at WWE

Miranda Sings Creator's Legal Reps Respond to Blackface Accusations

Twisted Metal, Wheel of Time, Archer & More: SDCC 2023 TV (Wed/Thurs)

MJF Celebrates Adam Cole's Birthday on Disrespectful AEW Dynamite

Roman Reigns Banned from TikTok; Work, or Shoot?

Lost in the Stars: China's Big Summer Hit Opens in the US This Weekend

AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Might Join New Faction with Don Callis

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E04 Trailer: Maggie & Negan Attack

Strange Planet: Apple TV+ Date Set for Nathan Pyle, Dan Harmon Series

Foundation Season 2 Official Trailer, Episode 1 Overview Released

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E05 Preview: Spock's Feeling Strange

My Adventures with Superman: Jack Quaid Gets David Corenswet Support

PSYCHO-PASS Recap Video Helps Viewers Catch Up Ahead of New Film

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Trailer Gets Prime Video Release

Secret Invasion: MCU Better with Spoilers Than HBO/GOT: Emilia Clarke

Boy Meets World Cast on Being "Ghosted" by Ben Savage, Podcast & More

Justified, Miranda Sings, Joe Rogan/LGBTQ & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

JUJUTSU KAISEN Leads 5 Crunchyroll Summer Anime Debuting This Week

Never Ask Willa Her Age- The Daily LITG, 6th of July, 2023

