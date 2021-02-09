Superman & Lois Preview: Not "The Talk" Jordan & Jonathan Expected

In two weeks, viewers won't have to leap tall buildings in a single bound or fly faster than a speeding bullet to check out the series premiere of Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois. They just have to turn to The CW on Tuesday, February 23, for the 90-minute start (followed by the special Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope that offers a look behind the scenes with sneak previews and interviews from the cast as well as special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel. And even if you miss it, you thankfully have the unspoken love that exists between WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS because the premiere will be rebroadcast on TNT on Friday, February 27, at 9 pm. Leading up to the airing, the cable network is set to air Suicide Squad (1:00 pm), Man of Steel (3:30 pm), and Justice League (6:30 pm). But maybe you're like some folks and you need even more convincing to check out the newest addition to the Arrowverse? Well, how about a little more than a dozen new preview images- starting with another look at Hoechlin's smooth Superman suit:

Here's your look at the newest preview for The CW's Superman & Lois, "All Right Now":

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.