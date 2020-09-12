Superman & Lois Promises New Perspective, "Really Badass" Suit

DC's Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee hosted a Superman & Lois panel for DC FanDome and joining him via video we had showrunner Todd Helbing and stars Tyler Hoechlin (Superman/Clark Kent) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane). They discussed the upcoming show and how it will differ from previous incarnations as well as exciting things to look forward to. They all even get down and creative when Lee offered some advice on how to go about drawing the iconic Superman symbol.

Helbing starts by telling us we will be seeing a different side to Superman on-screen we have never seen before: this time, Clark and Lois are not just married but they also have two teenage boys with very different personalities and skill-sets. He says it was a great opportunity to bring in personal experiences and tell a story as grounded as it could possibly be with Superman in it. We will get to see Clark and Lois as working parents with the complexity that comes with having jobs like the ones they hold and having to balance their life between family, professional, and other super-heroic responsibilities. It seems they will be moving back into Smallville, but Helbing would've divulge the reason for their move, but they will realize it will be a different experience raising kids where life is not as hectic as it is in Metropolis.

Hoechlin and Tulloch discussed their approaches to playing different versions of their characters, as they are not parents. Tulloch sees it now as a mom since she has a 17-month-old baby but on his end, Hoechlin sees it more from an uncle's perspective, having six nieces and nephews. He added he now looks back on his own life and parents differently after realizing all the work his own dad (as a doctor having) had to juggle with his own practice, the ER, and then going back to be with his family. Hoechlin realized just how much time it takes away from being with your family when you build up other aspects of your life.

They also discussed how much different fan interaction is now that they are involved in Superman & Lois rather than being know from different shows. Hoechlin understands the responsibility that comes with playing a character that has touched so many lives, both young and old alike. He mentioned it really sunk in when parents would bring their kids to meet Superman and how he just becomes Superman in their eyes- a life-changing experience. When asked about going back to Smallville and the role the extended cast will play, Helbing mentioned Lana Lang would be there when they returned, shifting the conversation to talk of impossible-to-ignore feelings- those of your first love.

Joking that he is willing to take the heat for it, Helbing said that since Superman's first appearance was just for the crossover, his suit was not really meant to last through a whole season of filming. He added that there will be a new and "really badass superman suit" in play for the series. The panel also included Lee giving advice on how to draw the Superman symbol and all of them joined him for the demonstration. He wanted to share a little secret he learned from artist John Byrne, who looked at the symbol as a diamond, but with two fish swimming in opposite directions. So rather than drawing the "S" itself, you would draw the negative space instead. Impressive, right?