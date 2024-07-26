Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman, bctv daily dispatch, rooster fighter, sdcc, SDCC 2024, superman, tales of the teenage mutant ninja turtles, terminator

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hulu's Futurama, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Adult Swim's Rooster Fighter, SYFY's The Ark, AEW/DC Comics, Peacock's Teacup, Drew McIntyre/CM Punk, Scare Tactics/Jordan Peele, DC Studios' Superman, Netflix's KAOS, Prime Video's The Boys, VP Kamala Harris/RuPauls' Drag Race All Stars, Netflix's Peaky Blinders, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Mel Brooks, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, Disney+/Hulu/Max, Netflix's Terminator Zero, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 26, 2024:

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sneak Preview Released

Futurama Season 12 Sneak Preview: Their Target? Bender's NFTs (VIDEO)

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Ruins The Chadster's Night (Again)

Rooster Fighter Trailer: Adult Swim, VIZ Adapting Shu Sakuratani Manga

The Ark Creators Discuss How Season 2 Premiere Death "Ups the Ante"

DC Comics Stabs WWE in the Back, Debuts AEW Comics at SDCC

Teacup: Peacock Unleashes Horror-Thriller Series Details at SDCC 2024

Drew McIntyre Trolls CM Punk by Taking Photo with Jack Perry

Scare Tactics: Jordan Peele, Monkeypaw Set Reboot for USA Network

Superman: DC Studios' Peter Safran on Why Film Won't Be at SDCC 2024

KAOS Reigns This August: Netflix Releases Official Teaser, New Images

The Boys Season 4 Viewers Up 20% From Season 3 During First 39 Days

VP Kamala Harris' Message for "Drag Race All Stars" S09 Finale Viewers

Peaky Blinders: Rebecca Ferguson Joins Cillian Murphy for Netflix Film

Batman: Caped Crusader Profile Teaser: Meet Clayface & Onomatopoeia

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Trailer Drops Friday

HBO, Judd Apatow to Spotlight Mel Brooks in New 2-Part Documentary

Presumed Innocent Finale Changes Raise Some Serious Questions

Disney+, Hulu & Max Bundle Goes Live: Pricing Details/Savings & More

Terminator Zero: Netflix Releases New Poster Ahead of "Judgment Day"

Doctor Who/SDCC 2024, Deadpool, WBD/NBA & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

