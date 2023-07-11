Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, bctv daily dispatch, dark side of the ring, harley quinn, james gunn, my adventures with superman, star trek, strange new worlds, Twisted Metal, young justice

Superman, Twisted Metal, Young Justice & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Young Justice, Harley Quinn, Twisted Metal, James Gunn, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Jane's Addiction & "Mountain Song," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Max's Young Justice, Amazon's Good Omens 2, FOX's Krapopolis, Max's Harley Quinn, The Boys/Call of Duty, USA Network's WWE Raw, Apple TV+'s Foundation, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Peacock's Twisted Metal, James Gunn, Smosh Games' Sword AF, Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness, Sky's Urban Myths, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, The CW's Superman & Lois, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, James Gunn, My Adventures with Superman, Twisted Metal, Ahsoka, Young Justice, Dark Side of the Ring, Harley Quinn & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 11, 2023:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 E05: Spock's Not Quite Himself

Dead Boy Detectives: Yockey Praises Ruth Connell's Nightmare Nurse

Dark Side of the Ring S04E06 Preview: Bret Hart Talks Adrian Adonis

Young Justice: Greg Weisman Crushes Claim LGBTQ Content Hurt Series

Good Omens 2 Sneak Peek: Crowley & Aziraphale Have Their Problems

Krapopolis: FOX, Dan Harmon Series Sets 2-Episode September Premiere

Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy Are Riding High Into Season 4 This Month

The Boys/Call of Duty S04 Reloaded Crossover Hits This Week: Vought

WWE Raw Preview: At Least Some Wrestling Guaranteed

Foundation Season 2 Preview: Brother Day Gets to the Naked Truth

Ahsoka Featurette Highlights Rosario Dawson's Journey, Fan Campaign

Twisted Metal Drops Clean/Explicit Official Trailers, New Images

WWE Set for UK Return This Fall, Following AEW All In at Wembley

Superman, Creature Commandos, Waller, Vigilante & More Gunn Updates

Smosh Games: Sword AF Episode 1 Shines With Stellar Cast, Storytelling

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E05 Images: Spock's Very Bad Day

Special Ops: Lioness Trailer: Sheridan Series Plays Outside The Lines

Where John Finnemore & Neil Gaiman's Good Omens 2 Love Affair Began

Urban Myths Star Joseph Fiennes: "Bad Mistake" Playing Michael Jackson

My Adventures with Superman: So About That Jimmy Olsen Easter Egg

Superman & Lois, Doom Patrol, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!