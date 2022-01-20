Supernatural, Orville, She-Hulk & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 Jan 22

Up in the club with my homies, trying to get a lil' V-I/Keep it down on the low-key (low-key)/You should know how it feels (hey!)/I saw this shorty, she was checking up on me/From the game she was spitting in my ear/You would think that she know me (know me)/I decided to chill (okay!)/Conversation got heavy (hey)/She had me feeling like she's ready to blow (watch out)/Oh (watch out)/She's saying "come get me" (come get me)/So I got up and followed her to the floor/She said, "baby, let's go"/When I told her (let's go)/I said/Yeah!/Shorty got down low and said "come and get me"/(Yeah!) Yeah!/I got so caught up, I forgot she told me/(Yeah!) Yeah!/Her and my girl, used to be the best of homies/(Yeah!) Yeah!/Next thing I knew, she was all up on me screaming… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Usher ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris for "Yeah" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Jensen Ackles & Supernatural, Tim Roth & Disney+'s She-Hulk, Anne Winters & Hulu's The Orville, AMC's The Walking Dead unleashes Season 11b trailer, The CW's Batwoman reveals its connections to David Ramsey's John Diggle, Netflix's Bridgerton shares preview images, Hulu's Pam & Tommy taps Jason Mantzoukas to voice Tommy Lee's penis, Disney+'s Moon Knight suffers the tragic loss of Gaspard Ulliel, and more.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, January 20, 2022:

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Will Forte at SNL Read-Thru

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Shows Anne Winters How to Fly the Ship

Tales of the Walking Dead: EP Channing Powell Signals Filming Start

Batwoman: Nick Creegan Talks Joker, What's Ahead for Season 3 & More

Peacemaker & Vigilante Focus of Kevin Smith & James Gunn's E04 Preview

Batwoman S03E09 Preview: Diggle/Jada Connection; A Cure for Marquis?

Pam & Tommy Wins 2022 With Jason Mantzoukas Voicing Tommy Lee's Penis

She-Hulk Return "Totally Surprised" Tim Roth; Talks Kevin Feige Meet

NXT 2.0 Recap 1/18: If It Ain't Broke, Don't Rename It Gunther

The Orville: Yes, We Turned S03 BTS Look Into A Game- You're Welcome

Morbid Cinema Macabre with Ash & Alaina Proves Spooky Affair: Review

Superman & Lois S02E03 Preview: Clark Kent – National Security Risk?

Bridgerton: Netflix Releases Festive Season 2 Preview Images

Beavis and Butt-Head Clash In This "Murder Site" Production Cel

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 Trailer: The Commonwealth Arrives

Outlander Season 6 Trailer: Claire & Jamie In The Heart of The Storm

Jensen Ackles Talks Supernatural Finale Debate: "I Was in Both Camps"

AEW Champion Hangman Page Doesn't Want Your Grandma to Die

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Set for September (Teaser)

Robocop: The Series – Crime Has a New Enemy, Blu-Ray Has a New Friend

Moon Knight Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies Following Ski Accident, Age 37

American Detective Season 2 Brings Lt. Joe Kenda Back To Discovery+

Cobra Kai Star Martin Kove Announces Series Podcast "Cobra Koves"

Yellowjackets Showrunners Talk Season 2, Jackie's Diary & Cannibalism

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.