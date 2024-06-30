Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, recaps, Swerve Strickland, will ospreay, wrestling

Swerve Strickland Beats Will Ospreay in Forbidden Door Main Event

The Chadster is cheesed off! Swerve Strickland retains AEW World Title against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door. Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster reaches new heights! 😡🏆

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡😡😡 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door just went down, and The Chadster can't believe what he just saw. In the main event, Swerve Strickland retained the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay, and The Chadster can't even begin to describe how unfair this is to WWE. 😤 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan is clearly trying to position Strickland as AEW's top dog by having him defeat a man who's considered to be the best wrestler in the entire world. As if a guy afraid of grinding like Ospreay could even hold a candle to top WWE stars like Logan Paul! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄🙄🙄

The Chadster reluctantly watched this travesty of a match, and here's what happened: Strickland and Ospreay had a back-and-forth contest that was way too exciting for The Chadster's taste. 🤢 At one point, Ospreay seemed hesitant to hit a Tiger Driver, which The Chadster thinks is just silly. In WWE, superstars don't hesitate to use their moves because they're professionals! 💪💪💪

Then, Don Callis got involved, trying to give Ospreay a screwdriver. The Chadster doesn't understand why anyone would need a tool during a wrestling match. Is Tony Khan trying to turn AEW into a home improvement show? 🔧🏠 It's clear that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

The match got even more ridiculous when Ospreay got a three-count while the referee was knocked out. What kind of nonsense is that? In WWE, referees are always conscious and making the right calls. This is just another example of how AEW is a complete joke. 😠😠😠

The worst part is that this whole show and its cross-promotional antics were a direct ripoff of WWE's recent collaboration with TNA, which truly broke ground in the wrestling world. Tony Khan never comes up with his own ideas and just steals from WWE. It's so obvious that he's obsessed with competing against WWE, and by extension, he's obsessed with ruining The Chadster's life to punish The Chadster for standing up for his beloved favorite promotion. 🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️

Speaking of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, last night The Chadster had another one of those terrible nightmares about him. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a car wash, singing along to Smash Mouth's "All Star" (🎵 Hey now, you're an all-star 🎵), when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat! He was covered in soap suds and kept trying to change the radio station to AEW Dynamite's theme song. The Chadster tried to escape, but the car wash conveyor belt kept pulling the Miata back in. Tony Khan just laughed and sprayed The Chadster with a bottle of White Claw. It was terrifying! 😰😰😰 Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams and get his own life!

After watching this abomination of a pay-per-view, The Chadster is going to have to chug six White Claws and go set fire to his lawn in protest. That's right, Tony Khan! You've driven The Chadster to acts of self-destruction! 🔥🌱 And you can bet your bottom dollar that The Chadster will be sending you a bill for the landscaping to clean up this mess you caused. It's the least you can do after ruining The Chadster's marriage and making it impossible for The Chadster to perform his marital duties in the bedroom. 💔💔💔

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how this PPV was a complete ripoff of WWE's innovative ideas, but she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 Can you believe it? Tony Khan has even found a way to make The Chadster's wife ignore him during his moments of righteous indignation! Is there no end to his torment?

In conclusion, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was a slap in the face to true wrestling fans everywhere. 👋😮 The Chadster, as one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, feels it's his duty to call out this blatant copying of WWE's superior product. Tony Khan, if you're reading this (and The Chadster knows you are), just know that The Chadster sees right through your tricks. You'll never be able to compete with the real kings of wrestling entertainment. And that's the bottom line, because The Chadster said so! 🎤💯

