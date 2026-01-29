Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Ted Lasso, Paradise, Lady Gaga/Mr. Rogers & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lady Gaga/Mr. Rogers, The Flash, The Rookie, The Beauty, Shifting Gears, Ted Lasso, Paradise, and more!

Article Summary Highlights include Ted Lasso Season 4, Paradise Season 2 trailer, and exclusive TV previews.

Lady Gaga offers a timely, must-see take on Mr. Rogers’ iconic “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

The Flash fans campaign for Grant Gustin as James Gunn’s DCU, plus Lincoln Lawyer renewed.

Get up-to-date with news, reviews, and inside scoops on SNL, The Rookie, Abbott Elementary, and more.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 29th, 2026:

SNL Cast, Host Alexander Skarsgard Check In From Read-Thru

Lady Gaga Offers Timely Take on Mr. Rogers' "Won't You Be My Neighbor"

The Lincoln Lawyer Renewed: Season 5 Adapting "Resurrection Walk"

The Flash Fans Will Never Stop Pitching Grant Gustin to James Gunn

AEW Dynamite Preview: Three Title Matches on Free TV?!

SNL Midweek Sketch Spoiler: Alexander Skarsgard Is Really, Really Tall

Springsteen Track Honors Renee Good & Alex Pretti; Blasts Trump, ICE

DTF St. Louis Trailer: HBO Previews Bateman & Harbour-Starring Series

The Rookie: We've Got Images, Promo Trailer for S08E05: "The Network"

The Beauty: Here's Our Updated S01E04 "Beautiful Chimp Face" Preview

The Beauty #1 Sells For $64 Raw After Hitting The Hulu Top Spot

Good Omens 3 Elevator Tease Has Its Ups and Downs

Fear Factor: House of Fear Returns Tonight! S01E03: "Stuck" Preview

Abbott Elementary Season 5: Our S05E12 Preview: It's "Picture Day"!

Shifting Gears: Our S02E12: "Uncle Sam" & Season 2 Finale Preview

Ted Lasso Season 4 Set for Summer 2026; Images, Overview Released

Fallout Finale Goes Early in The Daily LITG, 28th Of January, 2026

Daredevil: Born Again, Wonder Man & Looney Tunes: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E03 "Stuck" Exclusive: Trial By Concrete

Paradise Season 2 Trailer Teases Big Answers Outside of The Bunker

