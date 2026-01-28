Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Daredevil: Born Again, Wonder Man & Looney Tunes: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil: Born Again, Wonder Man, Looney Tunes, Best Medicine, High Potential, Will Trent, and more!

Article Summary Get the latest on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, including its teaser trailer and March 24th premiere date

Wonder Man drops a new clip; Looney Tunes moves its massive animated library to TCM

Explore updates on hit shows like Will Trent, Fire Country, High Potential, and NCIS in our roundup

Catch hot TV news, reviews, interviews, and previews in Bleeding Cool’s BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Colbert, Daredevil: Born Again, CNN/Minneapolis, Watson, Sheriff Country, Boston Blue, Fire Country, Wonder Man, Harlan Coben's Final Twist, Looney Tunes, Best Medicine, High Potential, Will Trent, School Spirits, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, January 28th, 2026:

Man Of Tomorrow: Is James Gunn Teasing Martian Manhunter?

NCIS S23E10, NCIS: Origins S02E09 & NCIS: Sydney S03E09 Previews

WWE Raw Review: Royal Rumble Stage Set for This Weekend

Stephen Colbert Reveals When His "The Late Show" Run Will Wrap Up

One Piece Season 2 Mini-Teaser: Miss Valentine Makes a "Heavy" Offer

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen on Netflix on March 26th

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 E11 Images & More Released

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Teaser Trailer Sets March 24th Debut

CNN Sets Live "State of Emergency" Minnesota Town Hall for Wednesday

ICE/Minneapolis Shootings Bring Anger, Tears to Late Night on Monday

Fallout Finale Goes Early in The Daily LITG, 27th Of January, 2026

Watson Moves to Sundays; S02E11 "The Tunnel Under the Elms" Images

Sheriff Country S01E10 "Crucible, Part 2" Images/Overview: Under Siege

Early Fallout, Tracker Returns & The Last of Us: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Boston Blue Returns Feb. 27th: Here's a Look at S01E10 "Hard Truths"

Fire Country S04E10 Preview: Station 49 Gets Called "On the Carpet"

Wonder Man Clip: Everyone Needs an Agent Like Simon's Agent, Janelle

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episode 4 Asks, "Who Killed Joy?" (PREVIEW)

Looney Tunes: TCM Now "Ongoing Home" for 750+ Animated Shorts & Films

Best Medicine: Here's Our Look at S01E04 "All the World's Ablaze"

High Potential: Check Out Our Season 2 Episode 11: "NPC" Preview

Will Trent: Our S04E04 "The Man From Nowhere" Preview: Deadly Dance

School Spirits S03: Miles Elliot & Ci Hang Ma on Yuri/Quinn Journey

Bookish Season 2 Wraps Filming; First-Look Image Gallery Released

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!