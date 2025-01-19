Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

TikTok, DC Studios/Elseworlds, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TikTok, The Boys, Gravity Falls, DC Studios/Elseworlds, Invincible, Elsbeth, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

SNL 50: Dave Chappelle on LA Wildfires, Trump, Carter/Palestine & More

SNL Cold Open Takes On MSNBC's Obsession with Trump Craziness

TikTok App Goes Down in U.S.: "You Can't Use TikTok For Now"

TikTok Warns U.S. Users via App That Jan. 19th Ban Is Only Hours Away

Kansas City Chiefs Haters Rope NFL Refs Into Taylor Swift Conspiracy

Eric Kripke on The Boys Being "Political Show" Now; Homelander/Trump

Gravity Falls Team Gets Media Coverage for LA Wildfires Fundraiser

FireAid: No Doubt Reunion Set for LA Wildfires Benefit Concert

DC Studios Elseworlds Will Have Its Own Opening Animation: James Gunn

Mayfair Witches S02E03: "Cover the Mirrors" Preview: Lasher Unleashed

SNL 50/50 (Season 30): Feminine Hygiene Goes Hi-Tech with "Woomba"

TikTok Update: Trump Will "Most Likely" Delay Enforcing U.S. Ban Law

AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage More Like Maximum Garbage Preview

Invincible Key Art Offers Rundown of When Season 3 Episodes Release

Elsbeth S02E10: "Finance Bros" & S02E11: "Tiny Town" Previews Released

Rick and Morty Has Some Thoughts on U.S. TikTok Ban, Tech Bros & More

Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Offers Season 2 Filming Update

Captain America: Carl Lumbly Discusses DC/Marvel, James Gunn & More

