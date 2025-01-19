Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
TikTok, DC Studios/Elseworlds, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TikTok, The Boys, Gravity Falls, DC Studios/Elseworlds, Invincible, Elsbeth, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TikTok, Kansas City Chiefs/Taylor Swift, Prime Video's The Boys, Disney Channel's Gravity Falls, FireAid, DC Studios/Elseworlds, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, NBC's Saturday Night Live, TBS's AEW Collision, Prime Video's Invincible, CBS's Elsbeth, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier/Carl Lumbly, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: TikTok, Kansas City Chiefs/Taylor Swift, The Boys, Gravity Falls, FireAid, DC Studios/Elseworlds, Mayfair Witches, SNL, Invincible, Elsbeth, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, January 18, 2025:
SNL 50: Dave Chappelle on LA Wildfires, Trump, Carter/Palestine & More
SNL Cold Open Takes On MSNBC's Obsession with Trump Craziness
TikTok App Goes Down in U.S.: "You Can't Use TikTok For Now"
TikTok Warns U.S. Users via App That Jan. 19th Ban Is Only Hours Away
Kansas City Chiefs Haters Rope NFL Refs Into Taylor Swift Conspiracy
Eric Kripke on The Boys Being "Political Show" Now; Homelander/Trump
Gravity Falls Team Gets Media Coverage for LA Wildfires Fundraiser
FireAid: No Doubt Reunion Set for LA Wildfires Benefit Concert
DC Studios Elseworlds Will Have Its Own Opening Animation: James Gunn
Mayfair Witches S02E03: "Cover the Mirrors" Preview: Lasher Unleashed
SNL 50/50 (Season 30): Feminine Hygiene Goes Hi-Tech with "Woomba"
TikTok Update: Trump Will "Most Likely" Delay Enforcing U.S. Ban Law
AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage More Like Maximum Garbage Preview
Invincible Key Art Offers Rundown of When Season 3 Episodes Release
Elsbeth S02E10: "Finance Bros" & S02E11: "Tiny Town" Previews Released
Rick and Morty Has Some Thoughts on U.S. TikTok Ban, Tech Bros & More
Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Offers Season 2 Filming Update
Captain America: Carl Lumbly Discusses DC/Marvel, James Gunn & More
Dexter, TikTok, Reacher, Gravity Falls & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!