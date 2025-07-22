Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Ted Lasso, Supernatural, Tenacious D & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Colbert, Tenacious D, Supernatural, The Rookie, Futurama, Ted Lasso, Stranger Things, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tenacious D, WWE/TNA, Netflix's Monster: The Original Monster, Jensen Ackles & Supernatural, ABC's The Rookie, Hulu's King of the Hill, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Prime Video's Helluva Boss, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, Hulu's Futurama, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Discovery's Shark Week, John Carter of Mars, The King of Queens, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Colbert, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tenacious D, Jensen Ackles & Supernatural, The Rookie, King of the Hill, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Futurama, Ted Lasso, Stranger Things 5, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 22, 2025:

Jon Stewart Addresses Colbert/"Late Show;" Calls Out Paramount, Trump

Colbert Responds to Trump Over "Late Show" End: "Go F*** Yourself"

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3: Even Lord Ozai's Shadow is Scary

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E03: "Shuttle to Kenfori" Images

Tenacious D Breakup Drama Now Involves George Clooney, Hunter Biden?

WWE Raw Preview: The Greatest Wrestling Show of All Time Tonight

Monster: The Original Monster Getting October Release: Ryan Murphy

Jensen Ackles on Discussing Supernatural Revival Idea with Eric Kripke

The Rookie Season 8 Filming Gets Guy Gardner Visit; Fillion Approves

WWE Partners with Fandango, Will Air SummerSlam at Regal Cinemas

King of the Hill Season 14 Preview: Hank Keeps His Grilling Simple

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 EPs Preview New Communities

Helluva Boss Key Art Teases Animated Series' Fall Debut on Prime Video

It: Welcome to Derry EPs Want You to Float with Them at SDCC (VIDEO)

Futurama Season 13 Binge Drops in September; New Images Released

Ted Lasso Season 4 Now In Production; Apple CEO Shares News, Image

TNA Slammiversary Review: A Triumph (For NXT and WWE)

No, Stranger Things 5 Isn't 19 Hours Long: Ross Duffer Kills Rumor

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E10 "And Going Medieval" Preview

Shark Week 2025 Night 2 Preview: Sex Battle, Mega Croc & Shark Storm

John Carter of Mars Animated Series Sets Official SDCC Announcement

The King of Queens: Kevin James Can't See Reboot Without Jerry Stiller

Colbert: Oliver Calls "Late Show" Cancellation "Terrible" for Comedy

Ms. Marvel, James Gunn/DCU, Revival & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!