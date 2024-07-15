Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, teaser, terminator, terminator zero

Terminator Zero Teaser Trailer, Images: "Judgment Day" Approaches

With the series landing on "Judgment Day" (August 29), here's a teaser trailer for showrunner, writer & EP Mattson Tomlin's Terminator Zero.

With only a little more than a month to go until "Judgment Day," Netflix is sharing an extended look at showrunner, writer, and EP Mattson Tomlin's (Project Power, The Batman II) Terminator Zero with the release of not just a very Terminator-focused image gallery but also a very intense teaser trailer. Directed by Masashi Kudo, executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg & Don Granger for Skydance, and animated by Production IG (Ghost in the Shell), the eight-episode animated series is set within the "Terminator" universe that viewers have come to know but will focus on a new cast of characters – with Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval) tapped to voice the ultimate killing machine. Netflix's Terminator Zero also stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka, Common Ground) as Kokoro, André Holland (Moonlight, The Knick) as Malcolm Lee, Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians) as Eiko, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, MASS) as The Prophet. Now, here's a look at the latest image gallery that was released earlier today, followed by character overviews, a key art poster and series logline, and more from the creative team – and don't forget that teaser trailer that's waiting for you above.

An advanced AI and Japan's answer to Skynet, if brought online, Kokoro (Dawson) will be endowed with the same power as Skynet. Kokoro must calculate for itself: Is humanity the plague Skynet believes it to be? Or are human beings worth saving? A genius computer programmer and father of three, Malcolm Lee (Holland) is haunted by prophetic nightmares of an apocalyptic future. He's spent the last decade creating a secret artificial intelligence that he believes will be humanity's last hope. Coming from a post-Judgment Day 2022, Eiko (Mizuno) is a resistance fighter sent back in time to stop Malcolm from launching Kokoro. In the future, The Prophet (Dowd) is the philosophical guide for the human resistance, a light shepherding survivors in the darkness of the unknown future ahead.

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

"I wanted to lean into that body-horror, serial-killer feel of the first film, which was almost like 'Friday The 13th' or 'A Nightmare On Elm Street," Tomlin shared during a recent interview with Empire. "The series also incorporates J-Horror [Japanese horror] elements," added Director Masashi Kudō. "[We] focused on emphasizing darkness and determining what to show and what to leave unseen." As for two of the major players in the animated series, Tomlin had some interesting insights to pass along. "He's not handsome; he's a little cross-eyed. Very spooky. Someone you do not want to meet down a dark alley," Tomlin shared about the look of Olyphant's killing machine. In terms of Mizuno's Eiko, Tomlin shares which popular character from the franchise served as the model for the character – and teases that viewers should keep a close eye on her motivations. "The model for Eiko was Kyle Reese. Her motives are grey at first. But she's hiding something meaningful, and when it's revealed, it will hit audiences like a fucking two-by-four."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!