The Batman: The Complete Series Goes Blu-ray & Digital This February

It was 17 years ago when The Batman premiered on the Kid's WB. Eventually shifting to Cartoon Network for subsequent seasons the six-time Emmy Award-winning series focused on a young, 20-something-year-old Bruce Wayne's early adventures as he balances his daytime persona as a bachelor billionaire with his nighttime guise as a caped crimefighter. Now Warner Bros. Animation and DC, are releasing all 65 episodes of The Batman: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for the very first time.

Featuring state-of-the-art animation and contemporary updates of his familiar foes Batman (Rino Romano) is joined by allies Robin (Evan Sabara) and Batgirl (Danielle Judovits) as they combat new and unique iterations of Gotham City's Rogues' Gallery. The Joker (Kevin Michael Richardson), Catwoman (Gina Gershon), the Penguin (Tom Kenny) and the Riddler (Robert Englund) are joined by a slew of deep bench baddies like Killer Moth (Jason Marsden), Tony Zucco (Mark Hamill) and The Everywhere Man (Brandon Routh). Bruce's personal life bleeds into his crime-fighting as his close friends Detective Ethan Bennett (Steve Harris) and Detective Ellen Yin (Ming-Na Wen) become entangled in his nocturnal activities, with disastrous results.

A murder's row of A-List Hollywood talent is featured in the series including, but not limited to, Clancy Brown As Mr. Freeze, Alastair Duncan Alfred, Mitch Pileggi as Commissioner James Gordon, Louis Gossett Jr. as Lucius Fox, and stars from the original Batman live-action series Frank Gorshin and Adam West star as Dr. Hugo Strange and Mayor Grange, respectively.

The Special Features on The Batman: The Complete Series Blu-ray+Digital offering include:

The Dark Dynasty Continues (New Featurette) – Explore the relationship between The Batman and his allies as he evolves from mysterious vigilante to the World's Greatest Detective.

Joining Forces: The Batman's Legendary Team-Ups (Featurette) – How the series' producers adapted the DC "Team-Up-Tales" approach from the comic books to the screen.

The Batman Junior Detective Challenge (Quiz) – Alfred tests your detective skills with The Batman: The Complete Series challenge.

The Batman Junior Detective Exam: Level 2 (Quiz) – Pass The Batman test of knowledge with the level 2 exam.

Building Batman (Featurette) – Detective Ellen Yin investigates The Batman's true identity.

Gotham PD Case Files (Featurette) – Highly confidential profiles of The Batman's most dastardly foes.

New Look, New Direction, New Knight (Featurette) – Go behind the scenes to explore the development of The Batman television series.

The Batman: Season 3 Unmasked (Featurette) – Supervising Producer Duane Capizzi talks about the animated series.

The Batman: Season 4 Unmasked (Featurette) – A behind-the-scenes look into the making of Season 4.

The Batman: The Complete Series hits Blu-ray for the very first time. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the 65-episode box set will be distributed on February 1, 2022.