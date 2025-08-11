Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys/Ackles, Ahsoka, Smiling Friends & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys/Jensen Ackles, Ahsoka, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Countdown, Smiling Friends, One Piece, Alien: Earth & more!

Article Summary The Boys celebrates Jensen Ackles and teases updates on Vought Rising from the showrunner in Toronto.

Ahsoka Season 2 clears up Ewan McGregor/Obi-Wan Kenobi confusion with key details for Star Wars fans.

Smiling Friends gets a spotlight with a look at the "Frowning Friends" table read from SDCC.

Fresh news and updates on TWD: Daryl Dixon, Countdown, One Piece, Star Trek: Enterprise, Alien: Earth, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys & Jensen Ackles, HBO's The Gilded Age, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, Disney+'s Ahsoka, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, TBS's AEW Collision, Prime Video's Countdown, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Netflix's One Piece, Star Trek: Enterprise, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Audible's Unlicensed, Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys & Jensen Ackles, The Boys: Vought Rising, Ahsoka, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Countdown, Smiling Friends, One Piece, Star Trek: Enterprise, Alien: Earth, Unlicensed, Bad Monkey, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 11, 2025:

The Boys Social Media Has Nothing But Love for Jensen Ackles

The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale: S03E08: "My Mind Is Made Up" Preview

The Boys: Vought Rising Showrunner Grellong Checks In From Toronto

Ahsoka Season 2: Ewan McGregor/Obi-Wan Kenobi Confusion Cleared Up

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 Teaser; Meet Óscar Jaenada's Fede

AEW Collision Review: Find Out How Tony Khan Has Gone Way Too Far

Countdown Showrunner Q&A: Jensen Ackles Adlibbing; Shock on the Way?

Smiling Friends: Here's Cusack & Hadel's "Frowning Friends" Table Read

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Poster Teases A Grand Adventure Ahead

Star Trek: Enterprise Prod, Scott Bakula Pitch Archer Sequel Series

One Piece, "Arrowverse" Issues, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Alien: Earth Stars Olyphant, Ceesay, Blenkin on AI, Xenomorphs & More

Unlicensed Star Molly Quinn Discusses Season 3, Character's Evolution

Bad Monkey: Reese Antoinette Discusses Working with Bill Lawrence

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!