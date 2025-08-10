Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

One Piece, "Arrowverse" Issues, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Vision Quest, The Boys, The Flash/Arrowverse, Alien: Earth, One Piece, Boba Fett, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Netflix's One Piece renewed for Season 3 as Season 2 sets sail into the Grand Line adventure.

The Flash’s Danielle Panabaker discusses Arrowverse crossovers and behind-the-scenes issues.

Latest updates on Vision Quest, WWE/AEW, The Boys, Boba Fett, and Adult Swim's Women Wearing Shoulder Pads.

Also in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, Doctor Who's Chris Eccleston and Billie Piper reunite and reflect on their groundbreaking partnership.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Vision Quest, WWE/AEW, Adult Swim's Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Prime Video's The Boys, The Flash/Arrowverse, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Netflix's One Piece, Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer, BBC's Blake's 7, Temuera Morrison & Boba Fett, Doctor Who: Chris Eccleston & Billie Piper, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Audible's Unlicensed, America's Next Top Model & RuPaul's Drag Race, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 10, 2025:

Vision Quest Showrunner: Stashwick as Paladin, Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y.

WWE SmackDown Review: Montreal Learns What Real Wrestling Is

AEW Collision Preview: Wrestling the Wrong Way – Don't Watch

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: Adult Swim Drops Early Series Preview

The Boys: Vought Confirms No Soldier Boy in Redacted "Herogasm Files"

The Flash Star Panabaker Gets Real About Crossovers, "Bad Behavior"

The Natural History Museum Does Alien Earth

One Piece Renewed for Season 3; Season 2 Heads "Into The Grand Line"

I Know What You Did Last Summer: Madison Iseman on TV Series Legacy

Blake's 7 Series 2 Was When The Series Took Off & Things Got Intense

Boba Fett Star Morrison Doesn't Have High Hopes for Character's Return

Alien: Earth: Noah Hawley, David Zucker on Expanding Sci-Fi Franchise

Doctor Who: Eccleston & Piper Discuss First Working Together, Reunion

Only Murders in the Building: Aaron Dominguez Talks S01, Show Family

Unlicensed Creator Joseph Fink Discusses Season 3, Influences & More

America's Next Top Model Walked So Drag Race Could Stomp the Runway

