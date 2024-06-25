Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Bosch, community, doctor who, interview with the vampire, Michael Connelly, rick and morty, star trek: prodigy, superman, the boys, The Walking Dead

The Boys, Bosch/Ballard, Star Trek: Prodigy & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: IWTV, Community, Rick and Morty, Bosch/Ballard, Star Trek: Prodigy, Superman, The Boys, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Peacock's Community: The Movie, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Michael Connelly's The Waiting (Bosch/Ballard), AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, USA Network's WWE Raw, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, DC Studios' Superman, Jared Padalecki & Walker, Prime Video's The Boys, CNN/Trump, Seinfeld/Julia Louis-Dreyfus, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, Community, Rick and Morty, Michael Connelly's Bosch/Ballard, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Star Trek: Prodigy, Superman, The Boys, CNN/Trump, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 25, 2024:

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Finale Trailer; New S02E07 Images

Community Movie Script, Donald Glover Not Delaying Start: Dan Harmon

Rick and Morty "In The Homestretch" of 70-Episode Deal; What's Next?

The Waiting: Michael Connelly Shares Ballard/Bosch Novel Chapters 1-3

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: JDM/Lauren Cohan Selfie Alert!

Star Trek: Prodigy S02: Kate Mulgrew Wants to #SetACourseForSeason3

TWD: Daryl Dixon: Charrier, Levi Offer Fans "Book of Carol" Reminder

WWE Raw Preview: WWE Needs The Universe Now More Than Ever

What We Do in the Shadows Prosthetics Designer on "Hybrid Creatures"

Superman: Cleveland Media Covers Film Production, Posts New Images

Jared Padalecki Discusses 2015 Mental Health Struggle, Walker Ending

Indiana is the New Saudi Arabia, Secures Multiple Big WWE Events

The Boys S04E05 Trailer: Homelander Declares War; Butcher's Answer?

CNN: Kasie Hunt Shuts Down Trumper for Targeting Debate Moderators

Seinfeld Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Classic Elaine Bloopers

Interview with the Vampire S02 Finale Images: Is It Truly "The End"?

Doctor Who: RTD, Langford Gave Us Mel Bush's Long Overdue Redemption

