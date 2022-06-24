The Boys Gives Readers A "Herogasm" & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch
Two time Don, I'm galactic and fly/The moon is movin', the maniac's in a shitty decline/Hearts fried, all this neon is grippin' in something's side/Immortality's out of bounds, this a one-round ride…. with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Run The Jewels for "Yankee and the Brave (Ep. 4)" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Amazon's The Boys unleashing a "Herogasm" all across social media, an update on the accident involving the production on Netflix's The Chosen One (American Jesus adapt), Emilia Clarke and George R.R. Martin confirm Kit Harington's "Game of Thrones" sequel spinoff Snow (working title), The CW's Superman & Lois previews a second season finale that has a lot of people's attention, Disney+'s The Santa Clauses image finds Tim Allen and the cast channeling their inner-JCPenny catalog, Marvel Studios may have previewed some X-Men '97 music in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and tons more!
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, June 23, 2022:
Jake Chang: CW, Oanh Ly, Viet Nguyen Developing Archie Comics Series
Stranger Things 4: Charli XCX, The Go-Go's & More in the Upside Down
Tomohiro Ishii Injured, Replaced by Clark Connors at Forbidden Door
The Boys Brought Jeffrey Dean Morgan to "Herogasm" Three Times
The Chosen One: Excessive Speed Cited in Prelim Investigation Report
Snow: GRRM Confirms Game of Thrones Sequel, Working Title & More
Superman and Lois S02 Finale: Is John Diggle Recruiting for Justice U?
Doctor Who: Russell T Davies Teases Tennant/Tate Return & Monsters
The Santa Clauses Image: Tim Allen & Co Channel Inner JCPenny Catalog
Walker Star Jared Padalecki Teases Season 2 Finale; New Preview Images
Kazuchika Okada Debuts in AEW, Joins Forbidden Door IWGP Title Match
Fatal Attraction: Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss & More Join Series Cast
Solar Opposites S03 Trailer: This Season, It's All About- Family?!
G4 Is Officially Bringing Back Arena To The Channel
Bryan Danielson Teases Replacement for Forbidden Door, Blood and Guts
Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
Westworld S04: Wood on "Completely Different Character" Christina
X-Men '97: Disney+ CC Confirms Music Preview in Doctor Strange 2?
Always Sunny Trio's Four Walls Whiskey Benefits Hospitality Workers
The Flash S08 Finale Preview; Cavanagh Sees Thawne As Barry's Joker
Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Talks Jon Snow Series: "It's Happening"
Obi-Wan Kenobi Part VI Sticks Landing by Playing Safe, Smart: Review
Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green on Journey to Captain
Arrowverse, Fillion/Whedon & The Boys Brings Us To Herogasm: BCTVDD
