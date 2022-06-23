Arrowverse, Fillion/Whedon & The Boys Brings Us To Herogasm: BCTVDD

Oh, the letters have dropped off/Though they say you got them all/I finally figured out some things you'll never know./Take back your life and let me inside/We'll find the door if you care to anymore./I remember running through the wet grass/Falling a step behind/Both of us never tiring/ Desperately wanting…. the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Better Than Ezra for "Desperately Wanting" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Amazon's The Boys brings us to "Herogasm," Nathan Fillion not having a problem working with Joss Whedon again "in a second," the Arrowverse keeps fighting on, FX's What We Do in the Shadows drops a fourth season trailer, AEW & NJPW kick open the "Forbidden Door" (but is anyone left on the other side?), HBO's House of the Dragon puts the emphasis on "dragon" in new key art, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy returns, Steven Moffat promises/threatens that more seasons are in mind for HBO's The Time Traveler's Wife & lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, June 23, 2022:

What We Do in the Shadows S04 Trailer: Energy Vampires Grow Up Fast!

AEW Dynamite Tonight Kicks Off the Road to Forbidden Door

WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 6/21: Who Is The NXT North American Champion?

The Boys Season 3: Jack Quaid Drops Fashionable Herogasm "Spoiler"

Firefly: Nathan Fillion Would Work with Joss Whedon "In A Second"

Wellington Paranormal S03E01/E02: O'Leary & Minogue Back on The Case

Batman Unburied: DC, Spotify Audio Drama Returning for Season 2

An Original Piece of Garfield and Friends Artwork Hits Auction

Superman and Lois: Alex Garfin on Jordan's Decision; Teases S02 Finale

Westworld Star James Marsden Offers Key Season 4 Questions to Consider

House of the Dragon Key Art Released; HBO Offers Series "Who's Who"

The Boys: Erin Moriarty Shares Now-Instagram-Friendly "Herogasm" Tease

Mrs. Maisel Pop-Up Offers "Marvelous" Slices of NYC Experiences

The Umbrella Academy S03 Key Art; Elliot Page on Viktor, Embracing Joy

Star Trek: Prodigy – Kate Mulgrew Teases Live-Action Crossover Future

The Time Traveler's Wife: Steven Moffat Promises/Warns of More Seasons

Arrow? Batwoman? The Flash? Arrowverse Makes Major Moves: BCTV DD

