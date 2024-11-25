Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: newlitg, the boys
The Boys Season 5 in the Daily LITG, 25th of November, 2024
The Boys Season 5 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.
The Boys Season 5 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Boys Season 5: Laz Alonso Makes It Official: "We're Back!"
- The Boys Season 5: Vought Updates Incoming Homelander Administration
- James Gunn Reminds Us of DC Studios' "Golden Rule" Regarding Rumors
- Liam Sharp Is Actually Finally Getting His Conan Comic Book Published
- NECA Debuts New 7" The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington
- Batman is Back in Blue and Grey with New Animated McFarlane Figure
- James Gunn Defends Swamp Thing; No Superman, Batman Origin Stories
- Superman #20 Preview: Lois Lane's Secret Powers Unleashed
- Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Releases Physical Edition
- Mega City Comics Of Camden, London, To Close After Four Decades
And a few of my other stories from yesterday…
- Clydene Nee, San Diego Comic-Con Artists Alley Co-Ordinator Dies At 66
- Think Of The Children? Ink Pop To Publish Safe-For-Kiddies Manga
- Wicked: The Graphic Novel Part One Gets A 75,000 Print Run
- The Boys Season 5 in the Daily LITG, 24th of November, 2024
LITG one year ago, Stolen Comic Books
- Comics Stolen from Homes, Lockers & Comic Stores Across North America
- Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man (Honest)
- Alan Moore (Saviour of Brazil) On Magic, Fascism & What We Can All Do
- Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Trilogy Trailer Released
- Napoleon Review: Stunning Battle Scenes Can't Compensate For The Rest
- Comic Book Retailers Say The Funniest Things, Part Two
- Doctor Who Updates Doctors Lineup; New Look at Gatwa, Gibson
- The Expanse Authors' Next Project: Space Opera "The Mercy of Gods
- Bringing Back Jean Grey In Immortal X-Men #17 (Spoilers)
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Sells Over 100,000 at Skybound So Far
- Chip Zdarsky Dancing Between The Acid Rain Drops In Joker Year One
- Talking to Rick Veitch About Boy Maximortal, Turtles & Swamp Thing
- Jared Sam's Space Negro in 1First Comics February 2024 Solicits
- Gannibal Gets Free Comic Book Focus in Ablaze February 2024 Solicits
- Foo Fighters Come To 10 Ton Press in February 2024 Solicits
- Ian Churchill's Marine Man Gets A Stamp Of Approval From Malta
- 105 Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Today
- Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in The Daily LITG, 24th November 2023
LITG two years ago, Supersecret Identities
- SCOOP: How Clark Kent & Jon Kent Get Superman Secret Identities Back
- Bluey Rules! New Balloon Debuts at 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- The Owl House: Clarifying Those Bob Chapek/Bob Iger/Disney Rumors
- Clark Kent & Jon Kent To Get Their Superman Secret Identities Back
- Elon Musk Responds to Stephen King After 10 Hours & That's What We Get?
- Green Lantern, James Gunn & When A "Scoop" Really Isn't A Scoop
- 76 Black Friday Sales In Comic Shops & Stores Tomorrow
- We've Waited 30 Years For Miracleman To Have The Talk- One Month Left
- Hank McCoy Is The Worst He Has Ever Been (X-Force #34 XSpoilers)
- What Else Did Forge Bring Back To Krakoa In X-Men #17? (XSpoilers)
- Bad Idea Selling Black Friday Bowling Pins & TV Sets Because Why Not?
- Horikita Suzune Gets Own Manga In Seven Seas February 2023 Solicits
- Exorcist Writer William Peter Blatty & Mystery Men Comics, at Auction
- PrintWatch: Once Upon A Second Print For Doctor Strange & Star Wars
- Five More News Headlines In America About Gender Queer Graphic Novel
- Comic Store In Your Future: What To Be Thankful For?
- Rogue State #1 is Black Mask's Most Ordered Comic At Almost 50,000
- The Villainess Stans The Heroes in Yen Press February 2023 Solicits
- Kodansha's Secret Manga Of Netflix Anime In February 2023 Solicits
- Viz Media Launch Sui Ishida's Choujin X in February 2023 Solicits
- John Carpenter's Science Fiction Tales in Storm King Feb 2023 Solicits
- Supersecret Identities in the Daily LITG, 24th November 2022
LITG three years ago, It's Always Sunny In San Diego
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- The Man Who Ordered 35,000 Copies of GI Joe #1
- Ho Che Anderson Says That Luke Cage Is Cancelled
- Is Helena Bonham Carter The New Doctor Who? Yes, We're Doing This
- A Not-Immortal Hulk #1 – With Bruce Banner Literally In Control
- Batwoman Season 3: Alice Finds Sisterly Sidekick in Poison Ivy Mary
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- Thanksgiving In New York From Krakoa – X-Men Spoilers Today
- When Spider-Man #79 & Superman '78 Have The Same Ending (Spoilers)
- And That's Why We Drink Podcast Announces A Haunted Road Atlas
- Mike Richardson Renames His Dark Horse Comic Called Icon, To Cloaked
- Ben Templesmith Announces Móðir
- How Gloria Steinem Stopped Wonder Woman Opening An Abortion Clinic
- Vampires, Guns, Blood – And Toilets – in Gunslinger Spawn #2
- Lucky the Pizza Dog Gets His Own Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited
- Decorum Will Return… In The Womanly Art Of Empire
- A Not-Immortal Hulk #1 – With Bruce Banner Literally In Control
LITG four years ago, from Pokémon GO to Green Lantern's Ring
- Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Return To Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond Teasing Rick Grimes for Season Finale?
- Supernatural: Too Soon, Jensen Ackles. Too Soon; The CW Pays Respects
- Doctor Who: LOCKDOWN! Unveils 57th Anniv Opening Titles/Credits
- Marvel Officially Cancel Dark Agnes, Daily Bugle, Morbius MIA No More
- Who's Who In DC Comics' Future State? And When?
- The Masked Singer Season 4 Finds Group C Giving Thanks; Clues Update
- Azelf Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Lake Legends
- The Full Timeline For DC Comics Future State – Metropolis Midnighter?
- AWA Upshot Studios Offers Thanksgiving Graphic Novel Giveaway
- Justice League in Future State, Spread Across The Millennia
- Where Will Nightwing and Harley Quinn End Up In Future State?
- Superman, Superwoman And Moon Immigrants In DC's Future State
- Legion Of Super-Heroes: Future State In The Year 5000 AD?
- Spawn #313 Introduces "Plague Spawn" In December
- Mayor Nakano? Detective Comics #1031 and DC Future State Spoilers
- The Full Timeline For DC Comics Future State – Metropolis Midnighter?
- Could Superman Be A 9/11-Style Terrorist (Action Comics Spoilers)
- Aquaman, Supergirl – and Superwomen – in New DC Comics Collections
LITG five years ago, Avengers was going back to the beginning.
And FOC went very wrong indeed.
- Marvel Comics Very First Superhero, Revealed (Avengers Spoilers)
- How Many Retailers Won't Order Thor #1, Star Wars #1, Marauders #5 and X-Men #6?
- "Rick and Morty" S4 "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" [PREVIEW]
- A Brand New DC Comics Paint-Based Superhero – Ashley Rayburn, Primer, Created by Jennifer Muro, Thomas Krajewski and Gretel Lusky
- "Watchmen" – Damon Lindelof: "Going to Be More"; Open to Returning
- Ed Boon Teases "Mortal Kombat 11" Fans With More Mileena Posts
- Sam Guthrie Has a Dad Bod in New Mutants #2 [Preview]
- "Mr. Robot" Season 4 "408 Request Timeout": Elliot's Spiraling [PREVIEW]
- Leah Moore Tells Us All How Comics Broke Alan Moore
- "The Sandman" – Neil Gaiman: Morpheus' Timeline, Other DCU Characters
LITG six years ago, elections were far more entertaining.
And Timeless was closing the loop.
- San Francisco Validates an Election with D&D Dice
- NBC's 'Timeless' Series Finale Won't End with Lucy, Wyatt or Rufus
- 'Vikings' Season 5b Featurette Teases Torvi and Ubbe's Future
- Marvel Comics Removes James Gunn From Cover Of Silver Surfer Omnibus
- Abrams Cancels Dave McKean Suicide Bomber Comic After Concerns Expressed
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Claremont, longstanding writer of X-Men.
- Edward Greenberg, owner of Collector's Paradise, Los Angeles.
- Jeanine Schaefer, executive editor, Boom Studios
- Darryl Ayo Brathwaite, comics reviewer, cartoonist.
- Michael Bagu, former Market Research Manager at Marvel Entertainment
- Federico Dallocchio, artist on Starcraft, Batman, Failsafe, Modern Warfare
