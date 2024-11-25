Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: newlitg, the boys

The Boys Season 5 in the Daily LITG, 25th of November, 2024

The Boys Season 5 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Article Summary The Boys Season 5 dominates Bleeding Cool's top article traffic again with exciting updates.

Laz Alonso officially confirms The Boys' return, creating buzz among fans and readers.

Catch up on DC Comics news, including James Gunn's latest statements and upcoming releases.

Explore pop culture highlights, from iconic collectibles to major comic book industry events.

The Boys Season 5 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The Boys Season 5 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Stolen Comic Books

LITG two years ago, Supersecret Identities

LITG three years ago, It's Always Sunny In San Diego

LITG four years ago, from Pokémon GO to Green Lantern's Ring

LITG five years ago, Avengers was going back to the beginning.

And FOC went very wrong indeed.

LITG six years ago, elections were far more entertaining.

And Timeless was closing the loop.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Chris Claremont , longstanding writer of X-Men.

, longstanding writer of X-Men. Edward Greenberg , owner of Collector's Paradise, Los Angeles.

, owner of Collector's Paradise, Los Angeles. Jeanine Schaefer, executive editor, Boom Studios

executive editor, Boom Studios Darryl Ayo Brathwaite , comics reviewer, cartoonist.

, comics reviewer, cartoonist. Michael Bagu , former Market Research Manager at Marvel Entertainment

, former Market Research Manager at Marvel Entertainment Federico Dallocchio, artist on Starcraft, Batman, Failsafe, Modern Warfare

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

The Boys, The Boys, The Boys, The Boys, The Boys, The Boys, The Boys,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!