The Boys/Waititi, Breaking Bad/Paul & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

So long ago/It's a certain time/It's a certain place/You touched my hand and you smiled/All the way back you held out your hand/If I hope and if I pray/Ooh it might work out someday/If I live to see the seven wonders/I'll make a path to the rainbow's end/I'll never live to match the beauty again… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect for Stevie Nicks (& Fleetwood Mac) with our opener "Seven Wonders" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes looks at Aaron Paul discussing what (or more like who) he would need to return for him to consider a Breaking Bad sequel, Amazon's The Boys appreciating Taika Waititi (belatedly) taking them up on their offer, HBO Max's Titans actor Joseph Morgan getting into Brother Blood mode, STARZ's Shining Vale wrapping up its season but with plans for a Season 2, Charlie Day sharing the sage advice he received from John Malkovich on The Always Sunny Podcast, Adult Swim premieres "Aqua Teen" villain-focused spinoff Aquadonk Side Pieces & tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- including Crunchyroll's SPY x FAMILY and BBC's Doctor Who "Legends of the Sea Devils".

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, April 19, 2022:

Titans S04: Joseph Morgan's Brother Blood Calls Forth The Faithful

Dark Winds: AMC Unveils Trailer & Key Art For Noir Thriller Series

The Boys to Taika Waititi: It's Never Too Late For A Tease

Aaron Paul on What Would Get Him to Consider Breaking Bad Sequel

The Always Sunny Podcast: Day Shares Malkovich's View on "Selling Out"

WWE Raw Preview: Pesky Matches Interrupt Weddings, Lie Detector Test

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2: Alfonso & Reckell Returning

Saturday Night Live S47: Lizzo Posts Thanks; 3 More Eps This Season

Legends of Tomorrow Team Video Thanks Fans for #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow

Aquadonk Side Pieces: Villain-Focused Aqua Teen Digital Series Debuts

Fear the Walking Dead S07E10 Images: Charlie Turns to Strand's Tower

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 8 "Mercy" Images, Preview Released

Saved by the Bell: Mark-Paul Gosselaar on OG & New Series Perspectives

Better Call Saul S06 Images: If We Only Knew What They Were Looking At

Star Trek: Singer Sunny Ozell Talks Initial "Picard" Cameo Reluctance

Squirrel Girl: Marvel, Writer Ryan North Team for Scripted SXM Podcast

Shining Vale Co-Creator Jeff Astrof Talks Finale, Show's Future & More

That '70s Show Spinoff: Valderrama Would "Never Say No" to Fez Return

Doctor Who, SNL, Shining Vale, Fear TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including Crunchyroll's SPY x FAMILY and BBC's Doctor Who "Legends of the Sea Devils":

SPY x FAMILY S01E02 "Secure a Wife" Introduces Yor, Our New Deadly Mom

Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" Boring Gift to Keep Us Going

