The Dark Tower: Flanagan Shares "Optimistic" Stephen King Adapt Update

If you're excited about Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy adapting Stephen King's The Dark Tower, then you'll love what Flanagan had to share.

The last time we checked in with how things were going with Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, and their Intrepid Pictures' plans to adapt bestselling author Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" novels as a television series, King offered his tweet "seal of approval" to the duo's vision of a minimum of five seasons to do right by the epic. But even with the WGA/AMPTP writer's strike still rolling on, Flanagan was sounding pretty confident about the project's future at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday. "That's the one I want to do the most. I have the rights. We're on strike. But I'm very optimistic that we're on a great path with that; we have good partners, we can't talk about it, but I think it's going to happen. I can't say for certain, but we look good. So I'm hoping that's up there," Flanagan revealed. As first reported, Flanagan and Macy's plan reportedly envisions a combination of a five-season series adaptation followed by two feature films set within the universe but reportedly stand-alone stories.

Mike Flanagan on Stephen King's The Dark Tower

"Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to 'The Dark Tower,' which, if you know anything about me, you know has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life," Flanagan revealed during the duo's discussion of future projects with Deadline Hollywood at the end of last year. "We actually have those rights carved out of our Amazon deal, which doesn't mean that they can't or won't get behind it at some point — you don't know. But that's something we've been developing ourselves and are really passionate about finally getting it up on its feet at some point." Here are some of the highlights, including how far along the project is in the development stage, that the project is aside from their deal with Amazon, and if they've spoken with King about their efforts.

Flanagan on Where Things Are at With "The Dark Tower": "I wrote a pilot; we view it as a series that's going at least five seasons. And having lived with this project as long as I have, I have an enormous amount of it worked out in my brain. But I have a pilot script I'm thrilled with and a very detailed outline for the first season, and a broader outline for the subsequent seasons. I think eventually, if we're able to get it going, there are some other writers I want to fold into that process whom I've worked with before; I think they would be really fabulous for a very small, intimate writers' room where we can continue to break it."

Stephen King Is "Very, Very Supportive and Very Excited": "This [The Dark Tower] happened because I sent him a very, very detailed outline of what I wanted to do with it. And it was in response to that, that he gave us the rights. A project like this, I wouldn't want to be involved in it at all if we were taking it in a direction that was going to be blasphemous to the Stephen King material, but he's been very, very supportive and very excited about what we'd like to do with it."

