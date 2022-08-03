The Driver: Skeet Ulrich Joining Giancarlo Esposito for AMC Series

AMC's The Driver, a series coming out in 2023 with Giancarlo Esposito leading the cast, has announced a new addition with Skeet Ulrich. The Driver. Produced by AMC Studios, in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment, The Driver will have a six-episode first season and premiere next year on AMC+ and AMC.

In The Driver, Ulrich's character play Colin, an old acquaintance of Vince (Esposito)- a version of the character originally played by Ian Hart in the original series. Recently he has starred in shows like Riverdale as FP Jones and will be starring in a natural disaster film, Supercell. This month filming for the series will begin in New Orleans.

Sunu Gonera (Class of 09) and Danny Brocklehurst (The Stranger) created the series based on a U.K. format created by Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. Gonera and Brocklehurst reimagined the U.K. format into a one-hour drama series about a taxi driver (Esposito) whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. Theo Travers (Billions) will serve as showrunner, and Gonera will direct the pilot. Below is the trailer for the original British drama.

The Driver joins three other recent greenlights on the schedule for AMC+ and AMC for 2023, Isle of the Dead, Demascus, and Invitation to a Bonfire. In 2022, AMC+ and AMC viewers will have access to a lineup of original programming, including final seasons of the popular and critically acclaimed series The Walking Dead, Killing Eve, and Better Call Saul, returning originals like Kevin Can F**K Himself, Fear the Walking Dead, and Gangs of London, and a wide array of new series including the gritty courtroom drama 61st Street, Dark Winds, Tales of the Walking Dead, Moonhaven, That Dirty Black Bag and the first two series in an Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.