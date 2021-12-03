The Flash "Armageddon" Part 4: Reverse Flash to the Rescue? What?!

Well, they did say that "Armageddon" was going to put poor Barry (Grant Gustin) through the ringer by the time the five-episode special event ends its run. And if you needed any more proof that The CW's The Flash is doing just that, you need to look no further than to how things stand heading into "Armageddon, Part 4" (directed by Chad Lowe and written by Lauren Barnett). Barry's now the Reverse Flash, Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) is now the hero, and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) might just be the only one who can save Barry's butt from being seriously kicked by Thawne, Team Flash, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau). But if all of this seems just too bizarre to imagine, then just wait until you check out the preview images below:

The Flash Season 8 Episode 4 "Armageddon, Part 4": BARRY FACES OFF WITH EOBARD THAWNE – Barry (Grant Gustin) is shocked when Eobard Thawne (guest star Tom Cavanagh) returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one. Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) offers advice to Barry but there is a catch. An epic battle begins with Reverse-Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh), and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau). Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 8 Episode 4 | Armageddon Pt. 4 Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Gx9Yk_CkBs)

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. But his life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry… bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After stopping the Godspeed War last season, it's six months later and Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are now at the top of their game—both in their careers as superhero and reporter and as a devoted couple. But when the powerful alien Despero unleashes near annihilation on Central City, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow/Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and retired detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But their victory is short-lived as two new threats rise from the ashes of "Armageddon," one of which will unleash unforeseen horrors into the lives of Barry and his teammates… and change Team Flash forever.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.