The Flash EP Eric Wallace Teases "Huge Spoilers" in Season 7 Promo

The CW's The Flash kept its promise on Saturday during DC FanDome, with showrunner and executive producer Eric Wallace and cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight offering fans a first-look (???) at the trailer for the upcoming seventh season. While Wallace makes it clear that what fans will see comes mostly from the very beginning/first episode of the season, he teases viewers to "pay attention to how it's presented" and that what they see contains "huge spoilers" for the remainder of the seventh season. Here's a look at some new screencaps from the preview- from a mirror universe to an artificial Speed Force (and something we will continue to call the "Speed Halo" with a sweet head-banging move to match) followed by the actual preview:

The first thing that Wallace wanted fans to know about the upcoming seventh season is that the final three episodes of the sixth season were already written by the time production was shut down. Now, the secret to Iris' destination will be revealed during the season 7 premiere- and Wallace advises fans to have their "feels" ready: "Fortunately, you find out where Iris went and, oh boy, will there be tears. Oh my. Tears in our season premiere."

As much as Wallace doesn't want to give too much away, he did reveal that all the clues you need have already been introduced: "Oh God, yes. In fact, as I watched this [current] episode, I got worried that you can figure out everything that's coming because I know, having read the scripts, but also all the clues are there if you've been paying attention. We've literally told you everything that's going to happen. Literally."

Wallace said there was enough time to tinker with the remaining season 6 eps because of the extra time that they had with the shutdown: "For instance, as in all of the Flash finales, we would have seen huge crowd scenes, but I think that all has to change. We have to go in and change things based on what we can and cannot do when production resumes. I guarantee you that'll allow us to come up with something we didn't come up with before, so maybe it's 75, 80 percent of the original scripts, and maybe 15, 20 percent new stuff?"

So with all of the drama that took place in both Iris and Barry's (and the network's) worlds, can the fans hope for a little TLC coming Barry and Iris' way next season? Sounds like Wallace is willing to give them something the fans know they deserve, at least for a little while: "A happy ending. Because I love happy endings. Don't worry, I know you've been through a lot this season, and I appreciate so much you hanging on, especially after this really tough cliffhanger. It's bad enough to be in a pandemic, but when your favorite show stops in the middle of the storyline that you're invested in, I understand. It happened to me as a viewer watching shows during the writers' strike. But don't worry, there will be a happy ending.