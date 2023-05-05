The Flash, Marvel vs DC, Babylon 5, Buffy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, we have James Gunn/MCU/DCU, Buffy/Angel, The Flash, Babylon 5, TWD: Dead City, The Mandalorian, SNL & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us 5 Seconds of Summer with "She Looks So Perfect," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? James Gunn/MCU/DCU, Skybound Animation, Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel, The CW's The Flash, Babylon 5, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, TBS' AEW Dynamite, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Dave Filoni/The Mandalorian Universe, Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, HBO's The Idol, NBC's Saturday Night Live, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's One Piece, William Shatner/Star Wars Day, Paramount+'s HALO, Jon Favreau, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, James Gunn, TWD: Dead City, Babylon 5, Buffy/Angel, William Shatner, One Piece, Always Sunny & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 5, 2023:

James Gunn Discusses "Weird Belief That Marvel and DC Hate Each Other"

Interview: Chatting With Skybound Animation's Marge Dean

Buffy/Angel: Why Caleb "Scared" Fillion; Gunn on Demon Double Duty

The Flash Finale Overview: Friends Old & New Join Barry's Final Run

Babylon 5 Fans Should Get Excited Over JMS's Bruce Boxleitner Story

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Will Wrap Season 2 Without Payne & McKay

Hikaru Shida Returns on AEW Dynamite, Disrespects WWE! So Unfair!

The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Sees Maggie's Plan Needing Negan

AEW Dynamite: Acclaimed and Billy Gunn Win Trios Battle Royale

Dave Filoni: "Little Things Along the Way" Set Up The Mandalorian Film

AEW Dynamite: Four Pillars Match Set for Double or Nothing

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Preview: Copernicus Is Not to Be Messed With

The Idol: HBO Drops New Key Art for Sam Levinson, The Weeknd Series

Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge Were Set to Wrap SNL Season: Report

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: The Gang Goes Wildcard

Doctor Who Confirms Series 14 Currently "Unaffected" by WGA Strike

One Piece "Setting Sail Very Soon": Eiichiro Oda Offers Series Update

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 11 Trailer; Shipp's "Good Night" to Henry Allen

William Shatner to Star Trek Fans: Let Star Wars Fans Have Their Day

The Mandalorian: Let Grogu Go Anakin on Your Google Search Page

HALO: Pablo Schreiber Confirms Season 2 Wrap in Heartfelt IG Post

Star Trek: Discovery: Shazad Latif Waiting for Word on Ash Tyler Fate

AHS, Always Sunny, AEW, Velma, Babylon 5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Jon Favreau Says He'd Play King Henry VIII In A Prehistoric Coronation

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.