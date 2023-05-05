The Flash, Marvel vs DC, Babylon 5, Buffy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, we have James Gunn/MCU/DCU, Buffy/Angel, The Flash, Babylon 5, TWD: Dead City, The Mandalorian, SNL & more!
With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us 5 Seconds of Summer with "She Looks So Perfect," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? James Gunn/MCU/DCU, Skybound Animation, Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel, The CW's The Flash, Babylon 5, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, TBS' AEW Dynamite, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Dave Filoni/The Mandalorian Universe, Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, HBO's The Idol, NBC's Saturday Night Live, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's One Piece, William Shatner/Star Wars Day, Paramount+'s HALO, Jon Favreau, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, James Gunn, TWD: Dead City, Babylon 5, Buffy/Angel, William Shatner, One Piece, Always Sunny & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 5, 2023:
James Gunn Discusses "Weird Belief That Marvel and DC Hate Each Other"
Interview: Chatting With Skybound Animation's Marge Dean
Buffy/Angel: Why Caleb "Scared" Fillion; Gunn on Demon Double Duty
The Flash Finale Overview: Friends Old & New Join Barry's Final Run
Babylon 5 Fans Should Get Excited Over JMS's Bruce Boxleitner Story
The Lord of the Rings: TROP Will Wrap Season 2 Without Payne & McKay
Hikaru Shida Returns on AEW Dynamite, Disrespects WWE! So Unfair!
The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Sees Maggie's Plan Needing Negan
AEW Dynamite: Acclaimed and Billy Gunn Win Trios Battle Royale
Dave Filoni: "Little Things Along the Way" Set Up The Mandalorian Film
AEW Dynamite: Four Pillars Match Set for Double or Nothing
Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Preview: Copernicus Is Not to Be Messed With
The Idol: HBO Drops New Key Art for Sam Levinson, The Weeknd Series
Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge Were Set to Wrap SNL Season: Report
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: The Gang Goes Wildcard
Doctor Who Confirms Series 14 Currently "Unaffected" by WGA Strike
One Piece "Setting Sail Very Soon": Eiichiro Oda Offers Series Update
The Flash Season 9 Ep. 11 Trailer; Shipp's "Good Night" to Henry Allen
William Shatner to Star Trek Fans: Let Star Wars Fans Have Their Day
The Mandalorian: Let Grogu Go Anakin on Your Google Search Page
HALO: Pablo Schreiber Confirms Season 2 Wrap in Heartfelt IG Post
Star Trek: Discovery: Shazad Latif Waiting for Word on Ash Tyler Fate
AHS, Always Sunny, AEW, Velma, Babylon 5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Jon Favreau Says He'd Play King Henry VIII In A Prehistoric Coronation
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.