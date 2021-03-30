The Flash S07E05 Preview: Frost Isn't Too Thrilled with Cisco's Plan

Earlier today, we posted a preview for tonight's episode of The CW's The Flash that finds Barry (Grant Gustin) needing to confront his worst fears if he wants to put a stop to new villain Psych (Ennis Esmer), while Iris (Candice Patton) is suspicious of what Kristen (Carmen Moore) wants with her father, Joe (Jesse L. Martin). But in the following preview, it's the separation anxiety issues that Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Frost are going through that take center stage. But it may not be a problem for long since it appears Cisco (Carlos Valdes) has the answer to get them back in the same body. But is that what Frost really wants- and why? Oh, and in case you missed the news from earlier? Jordan Fisher is set to join the cast this season in the role of Bart Allen aka Impulse- Barry and Iris's future son. Now let that sink in…

Here's a look at the official promo and overview for this week's episode of The CW's The Flash, "Fear Me":

The Flash Season 7, Episode 5 "Fear Me": PSYCH ATTACKS CENTRAL CITY – When a powerful new villain, Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer), channels and amplifies everyone's fears in order to wreak havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes, with Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) help, that he must face his own worst fear in order to beat this new threat. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is surprised when Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) from the Governor's Municipal Logistics Commission drops into CCPD for a visit. Iris (Candice Patton) warns her father to dig deeper on why Kristen is actually there. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Frost argue about how to live their lives. David McWhirter directed the episode, with a story by Thomas Pound and a teleplay by Lauren Barnett and Christina M. Walker.

