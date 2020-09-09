The Flash, Stargirl & More CW Series Stars Want You to Be #VoterReady

Whatever side of the political aisle you choose to pitch a tent on, it's safe to say that this year's U.S. Presidential Election is one of the most important (and heated… and divisive…) elections in the country's history. That's why The CW's stepping in to do its part with the new, nonpartisan initiative "CW Vote Actually" to help get out the vote on Tuesday, November 3rd. Set to launch on Tuesday, September 15, the voting drive kicks off with a special video spot featuring a number of the network's on-screen talent encouraging the audience to go to Vote.org to get registered to vote, obtain a mail-in ballot (if applicable), and know the deadlines in your respective states. The clip will air during primetime on broadcast television as well as on The CW's digital and social media platforms (including The CW and CW Seed apps, CWTV.com and CWSeed.com).

The CW will follow up the initial video release with additional video spots, through social media accounts (#CWVoterReady), and with local grassroots efforts through the General Election date in November. Nonprofit organizations involved with the initiative include Vote.org, the largest voter registration and get-out-the-vote technology platform in America; Spread The Vote, which offers assistance in obtaining I.D.s if needed; and Vote Smart, which provides free, factual, unbiased information on political candidates and elected officials to all Americans. So for a look at members of The Flash, Black Lightning, Stargirl, Superman & Lois, and more urging you to be heroes on election day, check out the clip below:

"Given our combined multi-platform audience and our particular connection with younger viewers, The CW has a responsibility to use its platforms to clearly and powerfully encourage and educate everyone on the importance of being prepared to vote," said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW. "In 2016, according to Census data, less than half of 18-29 year-olds voted and, today, 20% of eligible voters of all ages are still not registered to vote. The CW wants to help change these statistics and make sure all eligible voters are ready to participate, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when there is some fear and confusion about deadlines and ways in which to vote. We are grateful to our nonprofit partners for making it clear, simple, and possible to vote."