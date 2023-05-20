The Flash, Venture Bros, Disney/DeSantis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, S.W.A.T., Disney/DeSantis, Venture Bros., Always Sunny, Secret Invasion, AEW, Boba Fett & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Billy Idol with "Dancing with Myself," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The CW's The Flash, CBS' S.W.A.T., Disney/DeSantis, Adult Swim's The Venture Bros., FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Max's The Penguin, Freeform's Cruel Summer, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, YouTube's Picket Tonight, TNT's AEW Collision, BBC's Staged, AMC's The Walking Dead: Summit, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Peacock's Mrs. Davis, Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, HBO's Barry, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, Venture Bros., Disney/DeSantis, The Book of Boba Fett, Staged, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 20, 2023:

S.W.A.T. Season 7: Final Season Promo Teases "One Last Mission"

The Flash: Candice Patton Done After 9 Seasons Even If Show Returned

DeSantis to Disney: "Whatever"; Goes For "Woke" to Disqualify Judge

The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series Arriving Early Next Month

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E03 Overview: Mac & Chase Utley!

The Penguin: Writers' Strike Reportedly Shuts Down Filming for 3 Days

Cruel Summer Season 2 Preview: Overviews, Images, Video Clips & More

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Teaser: PADRE Has Big Plans In Motion

Secret Invasion Director, EP on "The Winter Soldier" Influence

Picket Tonight: Striking WGA Comedy Writers Launch YouTube Show

AEW Collision: 41 Ways the New Show Is An Affront to Wrestling

Staged Series 3: Tennant, Sheen Returning; Neil Gaiman Set for Opener

The Flash Finale Influenced by "Angel," "LOST" & "The Office" Finales

The Walking Dead: Summit Wraps; Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus Reunion

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 21 Review: Snail & Newt Childhoods

Mrs. Davis: A Wacky Parable About Belief, Faith and False Gods

The Book of Boba Fett Star Ming-Na Wen Shares Season 2 Hopes

Superman & Lois, Futurama, Disney/DeSantis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Barry Island in The Daily LITG on the 19th of May, 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.