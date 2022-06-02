The Outlaws Season 2 Hits Amazon's Prime Video This August: Preview

The Outlaws Season Two, or as we like to call it, "Petty Criminal Granddad Christopher Walken", will premiere on Prime Video Friday, August 5. critically acclaimed comedy thriller from award-winning writer and director Stephen Merchant (co-creator of The Office) and Elgin James (co-creator of Mayans M.C., which is an odd surprise here). All six episodes of the Amazon Original series will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries.

The Outlaws is a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. Oh, and one of them is played by Christopher Walken. Seven strangers from different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible. Picking up a few months after the climax of Season One, in Season Two, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences, but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn't done with them yet—not by a long shot. This ragtag group of misfits' shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord out for blood—The Dean.

The series stars Rhianne Barreto (Hanna, Dixi) as Rani, Gamba Cole (Hanna, Guerrilla) as Ben, Stephen Merchant as Greg, Christopher Walken (Severance, King of New York, The Deer Hunter) as Frank, Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, The Nevers) as Lady Gabby, Darren Boyd (Trying, Fortitude) as John, Clare Perkins (The Wheel of Time, Suspicion) as Myrna, and Jessica Gunning (Back, Fortitude) as Diane. The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production co-created by Stephen Merchant—who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer—and Elgin James. Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice also serve as executive producers for Big Talk. The Outlaws is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios. Global distribution is handled by BBC Studios. The pickup of the show's second season was announced in November. Did you know Christopher Walken is also in this show, btw?

The Outlaws is streaming on Prime Video with Season 2 starting on August 5th. With added Christopher Walken.