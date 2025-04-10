Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

The Pitt, Black Mirror, Law & Order: OC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mayfair Witches, SNL, The Pitt, Law & Order, The Last of Us, Doctor Who, Black Mirror, Severance, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Mayfair Witches, NBC's SNL, Max's The Pitt, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Carrie, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's One Piece, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's Black Mirror, Apple TV+'s Murderbot, Power Rangers, Apple TV+'s Severance, ABC's The Conners, ABC's Abbott Elementary, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mayfair Witches, SNL, The Pitt, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Last of Us, One Piece, Doctor Who, Black Mirror, Murderbot, Severance, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 10, 2025:

Mayfair Witches Season 3 Set; Thomas Schnauz Joins as Co-Showrunner

SNL Cast, Host Jon Hamm Check-In From Wednesday Night's Read-Thru

The Pitt: Our Season 1 Finale: "9:00 P.M." Preview; Season 2 Updates

AEW Dynamite Preview: Who Cares Why the Young Bucks Returned to AEW?

Carrie: Flanagan's Stephen King Adapt Reportedly Casts Howell, Agudong

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 BTS Video Intros New Faces

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4: Sasha Alexander Joins Netflix Series Cast

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Teaser: Stabler/Benson Reunion

John Mulaney Goes Live with Hader, Peretti, Knoxville & More Tonight!

SNL Midweek Sketch Overflows with Jon Hamm, Slaps, Pregnancies & More

The Pitt Season 2: Max Eyeing Jan. 2026 Return, New Seasons Every Year

The Last of Us Returning for Season 3: Mazin, Druckmann Respond

One Piece Star Ty Keogh on Season 2, His Advice for Dalton & More

Doctor Who Season 2: RTD, Gatwa, Sethu on Needing to #GetBelindaHome

The Rookie Season 7 E14: "Mad About Murder" Trailer; New S07E13 Images

Black Mirror Season 7: "USS Callister: Into Infinity" Preview Released

Murderbot: Apple Previews Alexander Skarsgård-Starring Sci-Fi Series

Power Rangers Crew on How Cast's Push For Fair Wages Led to Firings

Severance: Lower Weighs In on 'Helena/Helly R" Season 2 Finale Debate

The Conners S07E03: "Applications, Accusations and a Man-Bag" Preview

Abbott Elementary: Here's Our Season 4 Episode 21: "Rally" Preview

Rick and Morty, Black Mirror, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!