The Return of Sonya Deville, More WWE Smackdown Video Highlights

WWE kicked off 2021 with a brand new episode of WWE Smackdown. In case you missed the show (something The Chadster would never ever do), WWE released video clips on YouTube.

A lot of last night's Smackdown was focused on the feud between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens that now looks like it will carry on through the Royal Rumble PPV. Reigns opened up the show with a promo in the ring only to be interrupted by Owens. Owens challenged Jey Uso to a match and then forced Adam Pearce to make it happen. It would have been a great way to get revenge on Uso for interfering in his various matches with Roman, except that it was Owens who ended up paying the price by the end of the night.

In another Smackdown feud in the making, Big E tussled in not one but two matches with The Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin. King Corbin ended up walking out of the second one when Sami Zayn couldn't keep up with him, but hopefully this will lead to Corbin first winning the Intercontinental Championship and then moving onto his destiny to win the Universal title and become the face of the WWE.

And that led to a match between Big E and Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship on Smackdown next week.

Billie Kay looks like she may have finally found a place to apply her skills after she managed the Riott Squad to a victory. Unfortunately, she was supposed to be managing their opponents.

In other Women's Tag Team action, Bayley and Carmella scored a victory over Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

And in men's tag team action, Daniel Bryan teamed up with Otis to take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, one of The Chadster's favorite tag teams. And another great team, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, sent a message to the Street Profits.

And finally, Sonya Deville made her return to Smackdown last night.

Yes, 2021 is already looking like a great year for WWE, and The Chadster can't wait to see what's in store for the next twelve months of Friday Night Smackdown.