With Alexi Hawley and ABC's The Rookie set to hit the streets for its third season this Sunday night, it does so with some major changes happening on both sides of the camera. In the wake of the protests stemming from the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd, Hawley has promised that the series will reflect a more realistic image of law enforcement from a number of perspectives. In front of the camera, the series welcomes Brandon Routh's (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) Doug Stanton to the series for an extended four-episode arc as an eleven-year veteran of the LAPD whose views prove to be polarizing at the Mid-Wilshire station. But before we get to the second episode, there's the small matter of season-opener "Consequences" to get through with Nolan (Nathan Fillion) finding himself in one of the worst positions possible- and as you're about to see from the following preview images and promos, it doesn't appear to be getting better any time soon.

Now here's a look at previews for the season-opener as well as an episode overview. Following that, we take a look back at the Season 3 first-look released in early December 2020 along with a season overview and more preview images from "Consequences":

The Rookie season 3, episode 1 "Consequences": Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth. Written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Bill Roe.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. "Consequences" also includes Michael Beach as Commander Percy West, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, and Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.