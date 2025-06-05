Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Rookie, The Pitt, The White Lotus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Sandman, The Rookie, Superman, The White Lotus, The Boys, Yellowstone, The Pitt, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's The Sandman, ABC's The Rookie, SYFY's Revival, NBC's SNL, Norman Reedus, Hulu's Prison Break, DC Studios' Superman, HBO's The White Lotus, Prime Video's The Boys, USA Network's The Rainmaker, Disney+'s Vision, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, HBO Max's The Pitt, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Crunchyroll, HBO's The Mortician, South Park/Jonas Brothers, The Penguin: Colin Farrell & Danny DeVito, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Sandman, The Rookie, Revival, SNL, Prison Break, Superman, The White Lotus, The Boys, The Rainmaker, Vision, Yellowstone, The Pitt, Doctor Who, South Park/Jonas Bros, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 5, 2025:

The Sandman Season 2: New Images Spotlight Dream, Cluracan & Nuala

The Rookie Season 8: Deric Augustine Teases Working on Ep. 801 Script

Revival Stars Scrofano and Weltman Discuss Cypress Sisters' Dynamic

SNL: Check Out Season 50's Top 10 Most-Watched Live Sketches (VIDEOS)

Norman Reedus On The Differences In Ballerina And TWD's Choreography

Prison Break: McKinnon, Martindale, Logue, Taylor Join Hulu Pilot

Superman: Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner Bowl Cut Gets an "Origin Story"

The White Lotus: Goggins & Wood Tackle Season 3 Tension Rumors

The Boys: Director Bourke Offers "SuperClass" for Emmy-Seeking Supes

The Sandman Previews Puck, Destruction; Heinberg on Sloane, Gleeson

The Rainmaker Trailer: USA Network Previews John Grisham Series Adapt

Vision: Emily Hampshire Reportedly Cast as E.D.I.T.H. in MCU Series

New Superman Posters: Lex Luthor, The Engineer, Rick Flag Sr. & More

The Rookie: From Now On, Please Make That DOCTOR Nathan Fillion

Yellowstone: Hauser Talks Spinoff, Hopes to "Start Seeing Stuff Soon"

The Pitt: George Clooney Has Nothing But Love for Noah Wyle, Series

Doctor Who: Varada Sethu Thanks "My Beloved Doctor" Gatwa & Others

Crunchyroll Unveils Major Announcements for Anime Expo in July

The Mortician: Director Joshua Rofé on Bringing HBO Docuseries to Life

South Park: Joe Jonas Appreciated Parody; Nick & Kevin? Not So Much

The Sandman, Slow Horses, Superman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Penguin: Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito on Their Different Oswalds

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!