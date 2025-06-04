Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Sandman, Slow Horses, Superman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Carrie, Superman, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rick and Morty, The Sandman, Slow Horses, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Carrie, DC Studios' Superman, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's Haunted Hotel, Netflix's The Sandman, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Netflix's Black Mirror, L.A. Comic Con, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 4, 2025:

Carrie Series Begins Filming in 2 Weeks; Flanagan on Casting Howell

Superman Poster Spotlights Carrigan's "Haunted" Rex Mason/Metamorpho

Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! Set Next-Day Streaming on Hulu, Peacock

Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholders No Fans of David Zaslav's 2024 Pay

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Teaser Previews Final 3 Episodes

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Set for Paley Center Celebration

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3 Trailer: The Citadel Lives?!?

WWE Raw DESTROYS AEW Despite Disrespectful R-Truth Chants

New Superman Posters: Mr. Terrific, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl & Robot #4

Haunted Hotel: Rick and Morty Writer's New Series Set for September

The Sandman Season 2 Adapting "Death: The High Cost of Living"

Slow Horses Season 5 Set for Sept. 24th; First Look Images Released

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Filming Wraps; Renner Thanks Team, Fans

Black Mirror: Paul Giamatti Reveals "Eulogy" Had Alternate Version

Always Sunny, Revival, Jonathan Joss & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who, Daredevil Stars Set for L.A. Comic Con; Tix Info Released

