The Sandman, Buffy/Wolf Pack, Cobra Kai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Little Mona Lisa laying by my side/"Crimson and Clover" pullin' overtime/I feel too close to be losin' touch/By givin' in, what am I givin' up/Am I losin' way too much/Hey/California waiting/Every little thing's gotta be just right/Say/While you're tryin' to save me/Can't I get back my lonely life… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Kings of Leon for "" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including Neil Gaiman clarifying some The Sandman Season 2 confusion, Sarah Michelle Gellar explaining what she learned from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and other experiences that she now applies to Wolf Pack, Netflix's Cobra Kai EP & co-creator Jon Hurwitz adding to the SONY/"The Karate Kid" 2024 film mystery, Netflix's Squid Game reality competition looking for more competitors, Crunchyroll sharing some Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 key art, and Genndy Tartakovsky looking to go boldly different if there's a third season of Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal.

Plus, we look at Disney+'s King Kong, TNT's AEW Rampage, The CW's Supernatural, Disney+'s Star Wars: Andor, HBO Max's Harley Quinn, AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival series, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, September 18, 2022:

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Some Season 2 Confusion

Sarah Michelle Gellar on Applying Her Buffy Experiences to Wolf Pack

Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz: Sony 2024 Karate Kid Film "Isn't From Us"

King Kong Writer/EP Stephany Folsom Getting Started on Disney+ Series

AEW Rampage Highlights; New Matches Set for Grand Slam

Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke

Jujutsu Kaisen: Crunchyroll Shares Season 2 Key Art Teaser

From SpongeBob to GOT: Think You Know What The World's Watching?

Andor Special Look Featurette Offers "Rogue One" Timeline Reminder

Primal: Genndy Tartakovsky "Really Excited About" Season 3 Idea

Harley Quinn Showrunners on Batman Breaking Bad: "It Was Scary"

Are You Squid Game Enough for This "Challenge"? Final Casting Call

The Sandman: It's Time for Netflix to Do More Than Just #RenewSandman

Kevin Can F**k Himself S02E04 Review: Patty's Birthday Party

Vinny Blows His Shot with Angelina on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Saved by the Bell Stars: Kobe Bryant Revival Series Appearance Planned

Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E04 Review: A Rivalry, No Rest & Relaxation

Cobra Kai Creators Look Ahead to Season 6 Plans, Talk Loose Threads

Constantine, Gen V, Jeffrey Dean Morgan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

