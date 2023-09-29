Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, alice in borderland, amptp, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, gen v, good omens, peacemaker, SAG-AFTRA, stranger things, the fall of the house of usher, The Sandman

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Prime Video's Gen V, TBS' AEW Dynamite, SAG-AFTRA/WGA/AMPTP, Max's Peacemaker, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's The Sandman, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, NBC's Quantum Leap, Netflix's Arrested Development, HBO's Last Week Tonight, Netflix's Alice in Borderland, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 29, 2023:

Doctor Who 60th Musical Event Brings Together RTD, Moffat, Chibnall

Ahsoka Season 1 Episode 7 Review: I Can't Stay Mad at You, Bestie!

Gen V Offers Rundown of "The Boys" Spinoff Series' Major Players

AEW Dynamite Delivers Heartbreak, Mystery, Disrespect… Auughh Man!

WGA Writers' Strike Video Shows How Union Became "148 Days Stronger"

Peacemaker Star Freddie Stroma's Vigilante In New DCU, Too: James Gunn

Stranger Things Writers Underestimate Our Need for Anything Season 5

The Sandman Season 2, Good Omens 3: Neil Gaiman Offers Quick Updates

New International Poster For The Marvels Is Released

SAG-AFTRA HQ Will Host Contract Talks; Moved From AMPTP Offices

Ahsoka Honors C-3PO With Very Own Character Profile Key Art Poster

The Fall of the House of Usher Preview: Perry's Mysterious "Guest"

Quantum Leap Season 2 Ep. 1 Preview: Ben's Mission Goes South Fast

Arrested Development: Henry Winkler On Barry Zuckerkorn's Popularity

Last Week Tonight Assures Fans John Oliver's Been Stocking Up on Fun

Alice in Borderland Gets Dealt Season 3 Winning Hand From Netflix

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Perfect Moment for The Toymaker's Return

