The Sandman Season 2 Watch Rolls On & Lots More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

And I want these words to make things right/But it's the wrongs that make the words come to life/"Who does he think he is?"/If that's the worst you've got/Better put your fingers back to the keys/One night and one more time/Thanks for the memories/Even though they weren't so great/"He tastes like you, only sweeter"/One night, yeah, and one more time/Thanks for the memories/Thanks for the memories… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Fall Out Boy for "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Steven Moffat pushing back on some Doctor Who & Sherlock criticisms, J. Michael Straczynski letting Babylon 5 fans know what they can do to make The CW series happen, Crunchyroll announcing the English dub cast for Chainsaw Man along with a dubbed trailer, Billy Eichner bringing back Billy on the Street for a new episode, ABC's Big Sky feeding Jensen Ackles fans what they've been waiting for: new images, Disney+'s Loki promoting Eugene Cordero to series regular for the second season, NBC's Saturday Night Live saying goodbye to Chris Redd ahead of Season 48, and Amazon's Invincible star Khary Payton offering Seasons 2/3 updates. And we even have a quick update on Netlfix's The Sandman…

Plus, we look at the "Star Wars" universe, FXX's Archer, NBC's Quantum Leap, WWE/AEW, Disney+'s Willow, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, NBC's "Law & Order"/Christopher Meloni, Netflix's Cobra Kai, and more!

"The Sandman" Season 2 Update: As of this writing, it's still status quo. That means keep streaming the series to keep those numbers strong. With this being the week leading into Saturday's big virtual fan event Tudum, this would seem like an excellent window to drop some renewal news.

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, September 20, 2022:

Invincible Star Khary Payton Offers Season 2/Season 3 Update & More

Saturday Night Live Season 48: Chris Redd Latest to Exit SNL Cast

Andor, Ahsoka, Mando, CASETiFY Collection & More Await Star Wars Fans

Loki Star Eugene Cordero Upped to Series Regular for Season 2

Big Sky: Deadly Trails S03E01 Images: Bunbury, Winnick, Ackles & More

Archer Season 13 E05 "Out of Network" Trailer: Some Killer Copays

Billy on the Street: Billy Eichner Announces New Episode This Tuesday

Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Sees OG Series Comparisons "Good Pressure"

WWE Raw Preview: Owens vs. Theory, Rollins vs. Lashley

DJ Whoo Kid to Be Guest Ring Announcer at AEW Grand Slam

Willow: Joanne Whalley on "Older and Wiser" (and Now Queen) Sorsha

Chainsaw Man English Dub Trailer Released, Voice Casts Updated & More

WarGames! Triple H Announces Beloved Match For Survivor Series 2022

Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Asks Fans to Help Make Series Happen

Rick and Morty Team Deep Dive Into "Bethic Twinstinct"; S06E04 Preview

Doctor Who/Sherlock: Steven Moffat No "Insane, Rightwing Misogynist"

Christopher Meloni Putting Out "Law & Order" APB on GOP Rep Matt Gaetz

Cobra Kai 5: Yuji Okumoto on Chozen's Lifestyle & Potential Romance

