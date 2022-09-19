Supernatural/Castiel, Rick and Morty, SMG & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You make me/Feel like I'm livin' a teenage dream/The way you turn me on, I can't sleep/Let's run away and don't ever look back, don't ever look back/My heart stops/When you look at me, just one touch/Now, baby, I believe this is real/So take a chance and don't ever look back, don't ever look back… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Katy Perry for "Teenage Dream" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including Supernatural star Misha Collins honoring Castiel's birthday, Sarah Michelle Gellar being "grateful" that the 2015 Cruel Intentions series didn't move forward, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty letting twice the family's toxicity flow this week, and more!

Plus, we look at AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, AEW's Malakai Black, The CW's DC's Stargirl, Netflix's DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, FOX's The Cleaning Lady, CBS' Ghosts, Wheel of Fortune & Pat Sajak, Bob The Drag Queen, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, September 19, 2022:

Rick and Morty S06E03 "Bethic Twinstinct" Review: Family Toxicity x 2

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E06 "La Doña" Rod Serling-Worthy: Review

Supernatural: Misha Collins Honors Castiel with "I Miss You" Cosplay

Malakai Black Stepping Away to "Recalibrate"; Confirms AEW Release Ask

DC's Stargirl S03E05 Overview: Crossroads for Courtney, Cameron & JSA

Sarah Michelle Gellar "Grateful" 2015 Cruel Intentions Series Shelved

Dahmer: Evan Peters, Niecy Nash-Betts on Making Netflix Limited Series

The Cleaning Lady S02E01 Preview: Thony & Miller Race to Find Luca

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3 Preview: Gamer Culture, Amirite?

Ghosts S02E02 Images: True Crime Podcasts & Broken Washing Machines

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E06 "La Doña" Clip: Can They Be Trusted?

Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak: "End Is Near"; Next Stop, FOX News?

RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Bob The Drag Queen Talks "B***h Like Me"

Cobra Kai Creators Talk S05 Surprise Alliances, Carmen, Kreese & More

Star Trek: Picard Star Michelle Hurd Teases Raffi's Season 3 Journey

The Sandman, Buffy/Wolf Pack, Cobra Kai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.