Andor, Ahsoka, Mando, CASETiFY Collection & More Await Star Wars Fans

As the fall season of 2022 begins, so do the unique ways for Star Wars fans to celebrate with new announcements, shows & products. A recent teaser for The Mandalorian season three, waiting for the premiere of Andor, the trailer for Tales of the Jedi, casting for The Acolyte, Ahsoka updates, and a collection of Star Wars gear & accessories from CASETiFY give fans a jam-packed fall 2022 and something to look forward to in 2023. As a little help navigating some of the waters of Star Wars news & the CASETiFY launch, we'll gather some important information for fans to remember going forward.

First let's start with a behind-the-scenes look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that is now on Disney+ officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, giving fans a look at director Deborah Chow's process alongside stars like Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. Another exciting detail in the realm of Star Wars shows on Disney+ is the recent bits of news that have come out regarding The Acolyte & The Mandalorian season three. When it comes to The Acolyte the casting has included some big names such as Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game) and Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies). The series takes on the final days of the High Republic era and what can be seen in the shadowy secrets and emerging dark side of the galaxy. Regarding season three of The Mandalorian, we've been given a small teaser trailer of what's to come in 2023. No better time than right now to catch up on the other two seasons this fall ahead of the new year that brings us more Pedro Pascal.

Before digging into more content and Andor, let's look at CASETiFY's collaboration with the Star Wars universe. After a special release on Star Wars Day earlier this year, CASETiFY is excited to debut two all-new accessories to accompany the brand's extensive Star Wars collection, shoppable now!

The collection adds a new Lenticular Case design to its lineup. When tilted from side to side, fans can reveal the famous Star Wars opening crawl scene retailing for $68 USD and up. In addition, the collection extends to two new Bead Straps giving fans the opportunity to join the Galactic Empire or the Rebel Alliance. The all-new bead straps retail for $58 USD.

Going back to Disney+ content, plenty is being released soon and in the coming months to be excited about as a Star Wars fan. First, Andor quickly approaches its premiere date of September 21st. The highly anticipated series starring Diego Luna starts off with a three-episode premiere and proceeds with a weekly Wednesday release. Releasing next is Tales of the Jedi, which received an official trailer ahead of October 26th, when all six episodes will be dropped on Disney+. Disney's D23 Expo brought little updates on other live-action shows in the Star Wars universe coming to Disney+ later on in 2023. Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, has been written by Dave Filoni, who also worked on Star Wars Rebels. The series continues to add to the cast like some others, with the recent addition being Eman Esfandi. Skeleton Crew is another series continuing with cast announcements, and a new face for the Star Wars universe has appeared, Jude Law. The series is set in the time post- Return of the Jedi in that reconstruction era after the Empire fell and expects a 2023 premiere. Being a fan of Star Wars and the universe it includes can feel like keeping up with a lot of new projects, but it doesn't have to feel insanely stressful. Continue to check in with us on the latest news the galaxy has to offer.