The Vampire Lestat, Good Omens 3, Elsbeth & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, The Muppet Show, The Rookie: North, The Vampire Lestat, Good Omens 3, Terminator Zero, and more!

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat teaser drops fresh mysteries; Daniel has probing questions for the iconic vampire.

Good Omens 3 finale date revealed, with David Tennant and Michael Sheen returning for mayhem.

Elsbeth, The Rookie: North, and The Muppet Show headline major TV news and highlights today.

Stay updated on Boston Blue, Terminator Zero, Bridgerton, and more with BCTV’s latest coverage.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 14th, 2026:

Boston Blue Reveals S01E11: "Family Secrets" Image Gallery, Overview

Baywatch: "Arrow's" Stephen Amell Joins FOX Series as Hobie Buchannon

Matlock Season 2 Ep. 10: "The Greater Good" Images, Overview Released

Elsbeth: Here's an Early Look at March 5th's S03E12: "All's Hair"

RuPaul's Drag Race: Your S18E07 "Drag Queens for Change" Preview

Ghosts S05E12 "The List" Overview, Images Released: B&B Bedlam & More

The Muppet Show Scores Over 7.5 Million Viewers Across ABC, Disney+

The Rookie: North Casts "The Boys" Star Karen Fukuhara, 4 More

CIA: Here's an Early Look at Series Premiere S01E01: "Directed Energy"

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Teaser Keeps You Guessing

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Greatest Show Tony Khan Can't Touch

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Actor Shelly Desai Dies at Age 90

The Vampire Lestat Official Teaser: Daniel's Got a Question for Lestat

Good Omens 3: David Tennant & Michael Sheen-Starrer Sets May Finale

Terminator Zero Showrunner Tomlin Confirms Animated Series' Fate

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Official Trailer Finds Change In The Air

The Vampire Lestat Unleashes His "Long Face," Disses Daniel Hart

AEW/ICE, Cardi B/Trump's DHS, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Rockford Files: James Garner's Daughter Endorses David Boreanaz

Scrubs Cast Gets Put to the Test: Are These Real or Fake Diseases?

New Ghost in the Shell & More Lead Prime Video's 2026 Asian Slate

First Day on Earth: Doctor Who Star, 3 More Join Michaela Coel Series

Strange New Worlds: Bush on "Challenging" Chapel Moments in S04, S05

Looney Tunes: Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson Pick Favorites

