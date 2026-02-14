Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
The Vampire Lestat, Good Omens 3, Elsbeth & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, The Muppet Show, The Rookie: North, The Vampire Lestat, Good Omens 3, Terminator Zero, and more!
Article Summary
- The Vampire Lestat teaser drops fresh mysteries; Daniel has probing questions for the iconic vampire.
- Good Omens 3 finale date revealed, with David Tennant and Michael Sheen returning for mayhem.
- Elsbeth, The Rookie: North, and The Muppet Show headline major TV news and highlights today.
- Stay updated on Boston Blue, Terminator Zero, Bridgerton, and more with BCTV’s latest coverage.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Boston Blue, Baywatch, Matlock, Elsbeth, The Muppet Show, The Rookie: North, CIA, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, The Vampire Lestat, Good Omens 3, Terminator Zero, Bridgerton, The Rockford Files, Scrubs, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 14th, 2026:
Boston Blue Reveals S01E11: "Family Secrets" Image Gallery, Overview
Baywatch: "Arrow's" Stephen Amell Joins FOX Series as Hobie Buchannon
Matlock Season 2 Ep. 10: "The Greater Good" Images, Overview Released
Elsbeth: Here's an Early Look at March 5th's S03E12: "All's Hair"
RuPaul's Drag Race: Your S18E07 "Drag Queens for Change" Preview
Ghosts S05E12 "The List" Overview, Images Released: B&B Bedlam & More
The Muppet Show Scores Over 7.5 Million Viewers Across ABC, Disney+
The Rookie: North Casts "The Boys" Star Karen Fukuhara, 4 More
CIA: Here's an Early Look at Series Premiere S01E01: "Directed Energy"
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Teaser Keeps You Guessing
WWE SmackDown Preview: The Greatest Show Tony Khan Can't Touch
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Actor Shelly Desai Dies at Age 90
The Vampire Lestat Official Teaser: Daniel's Got a Question for Lestat
Good Omens 3: David Tennant & Michael Sheen-Starrer Sets May Finale
Terminator Zero Showrunner Tomlin Confirms Animated Series' Fate
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Official Trailer Finds Change In The Air
The Vampire Lestat Unleashes His "Long Face," Disses Daniel Hart
AEW/ICE, Cardi B/Trump's DHS, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
The Rockford Files: James Garner's Daughter Endorses David Boreanaz
Scrubs Cast Gets Put to the Test: Are These Real or Fake Diseases?
New Ghost in the Shell & More Lead Prime Video's 2026 Asian Slate
First Day on Earth: Doctor Who Star, 3 More Join Michaela Coel Series
Strange New Worlds: Bush on "Challenging" Chapel Moments in S04, S05
Looney Tunes: Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson Pick Favorites
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!