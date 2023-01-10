The Walking Dead: Dead City Posts New Images Ahead of June Premiere With AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City hitting screens this June, we have some preview images of Maggie, Negan, and more to pass along.

So if you're a fan of AMC's The Walking Dead, today was a lot to process because it was a wild ride of emotions. The biggest news was that Fear the Walking Dead would be ending its run with a 12-episode eighth & final season, broken into two 6-episode parts (with Part I on Sunday, May 14 on AMC & AMC+, and Part II later this year). But then a wave of good news came with word that the Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon would hit screens later this year and that the Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring Rick Grimes/Michonne spinoff would see the light of day sometime in 2024. That leaves us with the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, which we now know will be arriving in June of this year. But with that news comes a new set of preview images focusing on Morgan's Negan, Cohan's Maggie, and Gaius Charles's Armstrong.

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, and Mahina Napoleon with TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, Cohan, Morgan, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Now, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser as well as a look behind the scenes at the spinoff's production: