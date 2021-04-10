The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Updates S11, Reveals Guest Star

Even with The Walking Dead having just wrapped its tenth season (again) with a set of six special episodes that elevated the series to new creative heights, you would think AMC would give the team some time to breathe and decompress. But when you're looking to kick off a 24-episode 11th and final season on August 22, there's really not much time to pause- all you need to do is ask Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Checking in with The Late Late Show with James Corden this week, Morgan offered late-night host James Corden and his viewers on how the production was going, what the timeline's looking like, and who the special guest is appearing this season.

Checking in from Senoia, Georgia, where he's set up for filming, Morgan revealed that they are currently working on the fourth episode of the last season. What was surprising was when he put words to just how long they'll be filming, sharing that they've been filming for about two months and will continue shooting straight through for one year- until March 2022. The other reveal was that Hilarie Burton-Morgan wouldn't be the only member he will be starring in the series with, also revealing that his 11-year-old son Gus Morgan would be appearing in S11E05 as a walker in what Morgan describes as "a cool role he is doing in the show." Here's a look at Morgan's interview with Corden from Thursday night:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Very Familiar w/ a Future TWD Walker (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgtoD_NbIjo&t=29s)

In the following clip released after the Season 10C finale, the cast looks back on these special six episodes and tease where things may be heading as a "New World Order" looms on the horizon:

With the 11th and final season warning of a "New World Order" starting August 22, viewers were treated to the first official image from the finale season- with Daryl (Norman Reedus) checking out a sewer drain with a flashlight- but where does it lead to?

Now here's a look back at the full "Questions" teaser released on Sunday, making those scenes of an ominous interrogation room, ice cream and cake displays, posters of missing people on boards, a bench at a subway stop with a pointed message to God, and what a courtroom with a gavel on the table a bit easier to understand- with a look at a Commonwealth red security uniform. And then there's the interrogation…

In a conversation with Insider that posted on Sunday night, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang offered some additional insight into the first full teaser for the final season and how a classic moment from the comics will also be getting a "remix" over the course of the final 24 episodes. With regards to the scenes with the bakery and the "missing persons" board that were reminding comics fans of Michonne's storyline with her long-lost daughter Elodie? You were right on target except with Danai Gurira's Michonne gone from the series, viewers should expect that storyline to shift elsewhere- but to who? "I think for comic-book fans that [those scenes] definitely means something specific," Kang explained. "We're planning to do some version of that, but, since we don't have Michonne, we'll see what form that takes."