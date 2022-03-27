The Walking Dead Series Finale BTS Look; AMC Fuels Spoiler Concerns

Okay, before we get to look at the preview for tonight's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead as well as a very interesting Instagram post from DoP Duane Charles Manwiller from the final days of filming? We need to jump on our soapbox, grab our bullhorn & start making more noise about the series finale being spoiled a week before it hits the cable network by folks who screened it early on the AMC+ streaming service. Now I'm not going to rehash our concerns here because we've addressed them in the past (here, here, and here), but for folks who counter that it's much ado about nothing? I humbly direct you to the screencap from AMC TV's Twitter account from earlier today promoting tonight's episode of TWD- except it's actually plugging next week's episode "Trust" (but if you're on AMC+, you can watch it as of today). Is this a huge thing? No, and mistakes do happen. But things like these can not only start to add up but they also create a vibe out there that keeping the spoiler walls between AMC and AMC+ viewers isn't as important as the social media spoiler reminders make it seem that it is.

In the following preview for tonight's actual episode "The Rotten Core" that was released by the Chris Hardwick-hosted aftershow Talking Dead, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) saves Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) son (and stowaway) Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) from the Commonwealth (followed by the overview and promo for the next chapter):

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 14 "The Rotten Core": Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help Aaron and Gabriel on a rescue mission; in the chaos, Negan finds himself watching over Hershel; Sebastian coerces Daryl and Rosita into pulling a heist. Directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Jim Barnes & Erik Mountain.

Manwiller is back with another look at the final days of filming on the series. And this time around, we have Melissa McBride (Carol) & Christian Serratos (Rosita) on the monitor screen at video village with some sad, concerned looks on their faces:

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

In AMC's April Highlights email, we had the following listed as an overview for the April 10th midseason finale (streaming on April 3rd on AMC+): "In the very last midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead,' our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications." Considering how stretched out our heroes are now across the landscape and how their priorities are beginning to shift, it appears there will be threats coming from a number of different directions. And there's still that teased stand-off between Maggie and Daryl still to come so there's a lot to read into that description.