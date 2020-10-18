To say that October has already been a news-crushing month for The Walking Dead universe would be an understatement. The Walking Dead finally wrapped up its tenth season in grand fashion, answering some questions and raising new ones. Viewers were also officially introduced to the newest additions to the TWDU, with the newest spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond making its debut- and CRM making its deadly presence felt in a very big way. Then we welcomed back Fear the Walking Dead for a sixth season, which offered a season-opener that saw Morgan Jones (Lennie James) "die" – and a totally different Morgan Jones rise in his wake. Oh, and did we mention that production was underway on those six "extra" episodes?

But that's not all! We've had interviews with the cast as well as TWD showrunner/EP Angela Kang and TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, news about the future of the franchise, and so much more. So for a look at everything that went down last week across the TWDU, check out the following recap:

Now here's a look once again at a preview for Fear the Walking Dead episode "Welcome to the Club," followed by what on tap this week with The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode "The Tyger and the Lamb":

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 2 "Welcome to the Club": Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat. Directed by Lennie James.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

The AMC series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1, Episode 3 "The Tyger and the Lamb": In the face of a massive obstacle, the teens face pressure to return home.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.