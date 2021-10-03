The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02 Preview: Elizabeth's CRM Vision

With only hours to go until the second & final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond hits AMC (or right now if you have AMC+), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Felix (Nico Tortorella), Will (Jelani Alladin), and Hope's (Alexa Mansour) journey will bring them face-to-face with Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), Huck (Annet Mahendru), & the forces of CRM (including Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis as a CRM official). But this war won't just be about their survival but also about taking down a power whose shadow looms large across all three AMC series. So with that in mind, we have a look at tonight's episode where Hope learns the "purpose" behind all that she's been through.

In the following clip from season-opener "Konsekans," Elizabeth offers Hope the truth (at least as far as CRM sees it) about the new world order:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this previously-released preview, Hope heads out to do a little reconnaissance work around the CRM facility- a decision that someone clearly takes issue with. Takes serious issue with, actually…

It's time for a sneak peek! #TWDWorldBeyond's epic FINAL season premieres THIS SUNDAY! PLUS Alexa Mansour AKA Hope is joining us in the studio to talk all about it, so send her some questions about World Beyond Season 2 and her character using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/CZjrSuQxyW — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) September 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at the official trailer and second season overview for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, followed by overviews for the first two episodes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1 "Konsekans": Hope's commitment to the future is put to the test, jeopardizing a potential reunion. Iris and Felix meet a new group. Startling revelations are made. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Matthew Negrete & Scott M. Gimple. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2 "Foothold": While some members of the group enact a plan to cover their tracks, others attempt to acclimate to their new surroundings. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Carson Moore.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).