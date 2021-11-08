The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02E07 Images: Jadis Wants Answers Now

Just when it looked like there was some semblance of a plan coming together, Pollyanna McIntosh's Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes makes her official debut. And while she may be tight with Jennifer/Huck (Annet Mahendru), she's making it clear that she's there to do a security audit to weed out those not faithful to CRM's vision. And if Jennifer ends up being one of them, so be it. Of course, with Jadis re-entering the TWDU scene that means it's time to start tracking what this might mean for the upcoming big-screen Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) films. And while this past episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond included Jadis making some ten-ton references to her TWD past, this week's episode "Blood and Lies" looks to start weaving those threads forward as the spinoff series nears its end (and this inescapable feeling that the finale will have some kind of "hand-off" to the films in some way). Meanwhile, the following preview images & overview also hint at a growing divide between Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) on how to proceed, but we have a feeling that choice might end up being taken out of their hands. Meanwhile, we can't shake this bad feeling we're having about Lyla's (Natalie Gold) immediate future…

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 7 "Blood and Lies": The group searches for answers while others react to a surprising message. Directed by Lily Mariye and written by Sinead Daly.

Now here's a look at the official trailer & second season overview for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).