The White Lotus S02 Set for October; HBO Releases New Preview Images

Hot off an impressive run at this year's Emmy Awards, Mike White and HBO's The White Lotus returns for a second installment of seven episodes debuting on Sunday, October 30 (9-10 pm ET/PT) on HBO as well as available to stream on HBO Max.

The first installment, set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins, the most wins of any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. For the second season of The White Lotus, the social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

The cast for season two of The White Lotus includes F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

The White Lotus season two is created, written, and directed by White; executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards showed a lot of love to the series with an award to Coolidge for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The series itself won Outstanding Limited or Anthology series, and White won for his role in directing and writing. The premiere is coming soon on October 30th on HBO.