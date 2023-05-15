Titans, Fear TWD, Yellowjackets, WWDITS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Fear TWD, Yellowjackets, The Great North, Doctor Who, What We Do in the Shadows, Titans, Community & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Foo Fighters with "Rope," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, FOX's The Great North, The CW's The Flash, BBC's Doctor Who, Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, The Tick/Ben Edlund, TNT's AEW Rampage, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution, NBC's The Blacklist, Star Trek/Walter Koenig, HBO Max's Titans, NBC/Netflix/Yahoo's Community, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Fear the Walking Dead, Yellowjackets, DC's Titans, The Tick, What We Do in the Shadows, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 15, 2023:

Fear the Walking Dead S08E01 Review: Time Jump Great Season Jump-Start

Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 7 Review: The Garfield Phone of Life

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 6 Review

The Great North Creators on Season 3 Finale Part 1 & Writers' Strike

The Flash S09E12 Trailer: Is Eddie Looking to Make Up for Lost Time?

Doctor Who: Check Out Tennant & Tate's Great BAFTA Debate (VIDEO)

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Season 1 Episode 4 Preview: A Ghostly Trap

What We Do in the Shadows: Matt Berry on "Getting A Bit Too Old"

The Tick Creator Edlund: Writers Shouldn't Pay for Corporate Mistakes

AEW Rampage Ruins Mother's Day! Anti-Mom Conspiracy Revealed

Saturday Night Live: Will Final SNL Season 48 Sketch Be T-Mobile Ad?

Masters of the Universe: Revolution Welcomes Meg Foster as Motherboard

Fear the Walking Dead S08E01 Scene: Morgan & Madison Flip the Script

The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 12 Preview: Dembe's Past Comes Calling

Star Trek: Walter Koenig Big Fan of "Picard" Finale (and The Popcorn)

Doctor Who, Two and a Half Men, Titans S05 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Community Blackface Still In The Daily LITG, 14th of May 2023

