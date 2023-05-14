Doctor Who, Two and a Half Men, Titans S05 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: True Detective, Two and a Half Men, Justified, Titans, Doctor Who, Night Court, Ghosts, Community, and more!
With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Run DMC with "King of Rock," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's True Detective, CBS's Two and a Half Men, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino & Elon Musk, FX's Justified, HBO Max/Max's DC's Titans, James Gunn/Superman: Legacy, Jon Stewart/CNN, TNT's AEW Rampage, BBC's Doctor Who, The CW's Nancy Drew, NBC's Night Court, BBC's Ghosts, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, NBC/Netflix/Yahoo's Community, Netflix's The Witcher, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 14, 2023:
True Detective Creator: No McConaughey/Harrelson Sequel Anytime Soon
Two and a Half Men: Lynskey Open to Revival; Sheen In "Good Place"
Twitter CEO Yaccarino Tweets; Musk: "Ask Us Anything" Spaces Soon
Justified: Raylan, Respect & Fried Chicken Defuse a Hostage Situation
Titans S05/Future Plans: Jinx Return, Terra, Red Hood Spinoff & More
Doctor Who 60th Annv Trailer Reveals Ep Titles; Donna Meets The Meep
Superman: Legacy: James Gunn on Casting Rumors; Only 1 Person Cast
Jon Stewart Learned More About CNN Than Donald Trump From Infomercial
AEW Rampage Preview: Another Saturday Slap in the Face
Doctor Who Binary Code Teaser Confirms 60th Annv Look Later Today
Nancy Drew Season 4 Ep. 1 Overview, Series Tribute Posters Released
"Ghosts" Book To Be Published Alongside The End Of The Sitcom
Fear the Walking Dead: Kim Dickens Thanks Fans for #BringBackMadison
Monopoly: RuPaul's Drag Race Debuts At DragCon 2023
Night Court Succeeded By Embracing But Not Depending On Nostalgia
Doctor Who: Jonathan Groff Portraying A Musically-Brilliant Potato?
Community, #SaveTheWinchesters, Ahmed Best & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
That Community Blackface Problem in The Daily LITG, 13th of May 2023
The Witcher S03 Showrunner, Chalotra on Yennefer's Redemption & More
